Chelsea are in talks to sell Hakim Ziyech to AC Milan as they pave the way to bring in Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. Milan have a long-held interest in Ziyech and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is open to the sale if the clubs can agree on a fee while the 29-year-old may also need to take a pay cut to push the move through.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO