Apogee Enterprises: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.

The glass products company posted revenue of $356.6 million in the period.

Apogee Enterprises expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.50 to $3.90 per share.

Apogee Enterprises shares have decreased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed slightly in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on APOG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/APOG

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

