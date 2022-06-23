ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

One Suspect Dead, Another Was Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting In Fontana Ending In A Pursuit In Redlands

By Staff Writer
paininthepass.info
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFONTANA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> One suspect is dead and another was injured during an officer-involved shooting in Fontana that ended in a pursuit in Redlands Tuesday evening. An official with the Fontana Police Department said officers were conducting an undercover operation involving the sale of illegal...

paininthepass.info

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Riverside police investigating deadly shooting

Riverside police are searching for two men wanted in connection to a deadly shooting that happened earlier this week. Police say 33-year-old Bryan Davis was shot and killed Tuesday around 3:25 p.m. on the 8500 block of Hickory Lane in the Ramona neighborhood of Riverside. Officers found Davis suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

Wounded Victim Hospitalized After Pomona Stabbing

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Just before midnight, Saturday, June 25, Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a stabbing at Olive Street and Nelson Street in the city of Pomona. Arriving officers located an adult victim suffering from a least one stab wound...
POMONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fontana, CA
Crime & Safety
Redlands, CA
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Redlands, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Fontana, CA
KTLA.com

9-year-old boy drowned in Lake Elsinore: Sheriff’s Department

Divers have located the body of a 9-year-old boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, authorities said. The child was swimming with family near the 32000 block of Riverside Drive at 10:35 a.m. when he reportedly struggled to stay afloat, according to Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
paininthepass.info

Head-On Crash On Highway 138 Jammed The Sunday Afternoon Commute

PHELAN, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male driver was airlifted after being injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 138. The crash happened at about 1:50pm Sunday June 26, 2022. About a mile from Interstate 15 at the sharp turn of the highway. The crash was on the Hesperia side of Hwy 138.
PHELAN, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested after he was found with weapons and drugs

A suspect was arrested on multiple felony charges after he was found with weapons and drugs in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be selling methamphetamine and cocaine, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 26.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Fontana Police#Pit
Key News Network

Vehicle Collision with Palm Tree Leaves Driver Trapped

Baldwin Park, Los Angeles County, CA: A driver was trapped after crashing into a palm tree early Sunday morning, June 26, in the city of Baldwin Park. Los Angeles County Fire Department and Baldwin Park Police Department received a call around 12:56 a.m. of a traffic collision with one person trapped on the 13400 block of East Garvey Avenue.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted in connection with Hollywood double shooting arrested

Authorities took a man wanted in connection with a fatal double shooting in Hollywood into custody on Wednesday, after nearly a week's worth of searching. Marvin Francell Williams, 32, was arrested in the San Bernardino County community of Hesperia after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department had disclosed his identity the day prior.LAPD and FBI Fugitive Task Force members contacted San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Task Force members, who set up surveillance in the area to monitor Williams' movement. He was reportedly taken into custody without incident. He was booked on a no-bail murder warrant for fatally shooting Nadia Campbell, 35, and Ajani Patridge, 40, at around 11:15 on June 16 in the 6100 block of Carlos Avenue. When authorities arrived, they found Campbell and Patridge dead in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. "The suspect was in a dating relationship with Campbell and this crime involved domestic violence," said police.The shooting took place just blocks away from the heart of Hollywood, and in front of three children who belonged to Campbell, who were sitting in a car nearby. None of them were injured.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
foxla.com

Rescue crews searching for 9-year-old boy in Lake Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - Riverside County search and rescue crews are working to find a 9-year-old boy trapped in the waters of Lake Elsinore Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department say they responded to a call for a drowning child around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to officials, the 9-year-old boy was swimming with his family, and his family noted that he was having trouble swimming before going underwater.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
paininthepass.info

Car Crashes Into Light Pole, Sparking Small Brush Fire On The 215 Interchange

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol and the City of Colton Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash on Saturday, June 25, 2022. According to CHP, the car crash was on the transition ramp from southbound Interstate 215 to eastbound I-10 at 3:44pm Saturday afternoon. The solo vehicle that hit the light pole was a black sedan maybe a black Lexus.
COLTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Killed in 710 Freeway Crash

LONG BEACH – Authorities Friday identified a man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the side of the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway and hit a tree. The crash was reported at 2:05 a.m. Thursday at Wardlow Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Key News Network

Officers Respond to Male Stabbed in El Monte

El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call of a person stabbed around 11:17 p.m. Thursday, June 23, on East Garvey Avenue and North Merced in the city of El Monte. Upon arrival, officers reported one...
EL MONTE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy