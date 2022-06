LINCOLN – As part of its Summer Reading Program, the Lincoln Public Library, 145 Old River Road, is offering a Sidewalk Chalk Paint program on Thursday, June 30, at 10:30 a.m., for ages 11-17. Participants will learn how to make sidewalk chalk paint from household ingredients and help the library paint the patio and sidewalks for Summer Reading. They will also be able to take home their paint to spread kind messages in their neighborhood.

LINCOLN, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO