ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Brexit’s economic impact may never be clear – Lord Frost

By Christopher McKeon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k4kob_0gJYTgc900

The true economic impact of Brexit may never be known, Lord Frost has said.

Speaking on the sixth anniversary of the Brexit vote, the former minister said it may never become clear whether leaving the EU had brought any economic dividend as there was “so much else going on”.

Lord Frost, who negotiated the Brexit deal before resigning over the Government’s broader direction, said: “I’m not sure it is ever going to be clear in that sense whether it’s succeeded or failed because so much else is going on and extracting the causality about this is always going to be extremely difficult.”

Appearing at the UK in a Changing Europe think tank’s annual conference on Wednesday, Lord Frost insisted Brexit was working, although it was still unfinished.

He said: “We have no cause for regrets about the decision the country has taken and the solutions to the remaining problems are not to be found in going backwards, but in completing the process and following through on its logic.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZbdUF_0gJYTgc900

On the economic impact, Lord Frost said there was “a huge amount of noise in the figures” from the pandemic, supply chain disruption and the war in Ukraine , making it “hard to be confident what if any changes in UK trade are due to Brexit”.

While he noted that there had been “some transitional impact on trade”, he said comparisons with other major economies suggested there was “no obvious Brexit-related lag”.

But he urged Brexit supporters to be “honest” about the “trade-offs” involved in leaving the EU instead of “pretending nothing is going on”.

He said: “I don’t think it’s reasonable to say, as some pro-Brexit people do, ‘nothing to see here in the figures, don’t bother looking at them, it really is not important’.

“I don’t think that’s fair, you have to look at the figures, they’re telling you something, I just don’t believe they bear the constructions that are put on them at the moment.”

Lord Frost added the “crucial test” was about democracy, arguing that Brexit had delivered democracy because “we can now change everything by elections”.

He said: “Democracy counts. Brexit automatically delivers democracy. So it is working.”

The peer went on to say that Brexit was “not fully complete yet”, with more work needing to be done to address the Northern Ireland Protocol and remove the UK from the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

Following the announcement by Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg of plans to scrap EU regulations on Wednesday, Lord Frost added that Brexit was “not a thing in itself” but “the beginning of a broader project of national renewal”.

He welcomed Mr Rees-Mogg’s proposals, saying he hoped they would “kick off a different approach” to bringing “meaningful” reform.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Aukus: Australia to pay €555m settlement to French firm

Australia has announced a €555m ($585m; £475m) settlement with France's Naval Group as compensation for scuppering a submarine contract with Paris. Australia angered France last year by suddenly cancelling a €35bn deal to build a fleet of submarines. Instead, it chose to build nuclear-powered submarines with US...
ECONOMY
The Independent

PM and Charles to hold talks in Rwanda amid criticism of asylum removal policy

Boris Johnson and the Prince of Wales will meet for talks over tea in Rwanda after the heir to the throne’s reported criticism of the policy of sending asylum seekers to the country on a one-way ticket.The Prime Minister will join Charles on Thursday in the East African country’s capital Kigali, where they are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm).The meeting between Mr Johnson and the prince will be the first time they have spoken since the service for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.They are due to meet, obviously they will encounter each other during the summit but they...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson rows back on biofuel pledge to ease global food crisis

Boris Johnson is considering rowing back on a pledge to scale up the production of biofuel as he tries to ease the global food crisis.The government said the Prime Minister will commit on Friday to look at the UK’s own demands on land and use of biofuel in the face of rising food costs.The use of grain for biofuel is contributing to shortages and higher costs, it added.“While Vladimir Putin continues his futile and unprovoked war in Ukraine and cravenly blockades millions of tonnes of grain, the world’s poorest people are inching closer to starvation,” Mr Johnson said. “From emergency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Eu
The Independent

‘Keep an open mind’: Boris Johnson to stress ‘merits’ of asylum policy to Prince Charles in Rwanda

Boris Johnson said he will stress the “obvious merits” of his Rwanda asylum policy to the Prince of Wales when they hold talks in Kigali after Charles’s reported criticism.The Prime Minister struck out at “condescending” opponents of plans to forcibly remove migrants to the East African nation, a policy the prince is said to have called “appalling”.He was prepared to defend the faltering policy on Friday when Charles hosts him for talks over cups of tea in the Rwandan capital, where they are attending a Commonwealth summit.Mr Johnson and Rwandan president Paul Kagame claimed the policy is “tackling dangerous smuggling...
POLITICS
Defense One

In Asia, Defense Ministers Issue New Warnings to China

The distant Russia-Ukraine war has implications for the Asia-Pacific region and the international order, particularly in light of China’s recent provocative actions and statements about the future of Taiwan, said world leaders gathered at a major Asian security conference this weekend. The invasion has created concerns about issues from...
POLITICS
Fox News

Competition with Russia, China revives need for soft power

Seventy-five years ago this month, Secretary of State George C. Marshall gave a speech at Harvard University on the post-war reconstruction efforts in Europe. The speech led to the creation of the Marshall Plan, named after the World War II hero serving as secretary of state under President Harry S. Truman (and later became his secretary of Defense). Marshall was almost universally revered.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

Top EU Diplomat Heads to Tehran to Revive Nuclear Deal

(Reuters) -European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will travel to Iran on Friday to try to urge Tehran to seal an agreement to revive the nuclear deal with world powers signed in 2015 that the United States withdrew from but is now seeking to save. Called the Joint Comprehensive...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks to Resume 'In Coming Days', Tehran and EU Say

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's indirect talks with the United States on reviving the 2015 nuclear pact will resume soon, the Iranian foreign minister said on Saturday amid a push by the European Union's top diplomat to break a months-long impasse in the negotiations. "We are prepared to resume talks in...
WORLD
nationalinterest.org

Should the U.S. Be Worried About a Chinese Naval Base in Cambodia?

There are legitimate grounds to believe that a Chinese base in Cambodia is not all that detrimental to American interests in the Indo-Pacific. Reports have emerged that Chinese officials have been secretly working to construct a permanent military facility at Ream Naval Base in Cambodia on the Gulf of Thailand. If true, this project would become China’s second overseas military installation after the Port of Doraleh in Djibouti and would be a watershed moment for Indo-Pacific geopolitics.
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Weakened Scholz Seeks To Seize G7 Opportunity

The last time Germany hosted a G7 summit, then-chancellor Angela Merkel produced a series of viral images with Barack Obama, clinking giant mugs in a traditional Bavarian beer garden and communing against a verdant Alpine backdrop. Her successor Olaf Scholz, hobbled in domestic opinion polls and of modest global stature,...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

What Returning to China Taught Me About China

Four days into my COVID-prevention quarantine at a Shanghai hotel, I heard someone knock on the door. Like my fellow travelers at the facility, I wasn’t allowed to interact with anyone during my weeks of isolation, except the medical officers tasked with monitoring my health. An unexpected visit could mean bad news. I had been tested that morning. Could the results have been positive?
CHINA
The Independent

Stanley Johnson calls for parliament ban on ‘agreeable’ Chinese ambassador to be lifted

Boris Johnson’s father has called on the UK parliament to lift a ban on the Chinese ambassador ahead of his own visit to China to retrace the steps of Marco Polo.Stanley Johnson is planning a summer trip to Xinjiang province, home to the Uighur minority persecuted by Beijing, for a TV programme on the famous explorer.China’s ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguan was banned from the parliamentary estate last year – a move which sparked retaliatory sanctions on nine Britons, including senior Conservative MPs.In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Mr Johnson Snr described Mr Zheng as a “very agreeable,...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy