ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Naked Wines shares tumble on weak outlook warning

By Danielle Desouza
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cGXy6_0gJYTZNw00

Naked Wines has seen its shares plummet by as much as 40% as the group cautioned over sales and earnings for the year ahead.

The group warned that sales could fall by up to 4% in the year to the end of next March, while it expects to only break even on an underlying earnings basis.

The weak outlook sent shares falling by 40% at one stage on Thursday as it took the shine off results showing a return to profit.

Naked Wines recorded a pre-tax profit of £2.9 million for the year to March 28 against a loss of £10.7 million the year before.

We will not pursue growth at any cost, and our guidance is that we intend to trade the business at or around breakeven this year

Nick Devlin, chief executive of Naked Wines

Total sales also increased 5% year-on-year on a constant currency basis to £350.3 million.

But chief executive Nick Devlin said the group will not “pursue growth at any cost” in a more difficult year ahead.

He said: “Looking ahead, Naked Wines is well positioned to continue to grow amidst a changing consumer environment.

“At the same time, we will not pursue growth at any cost, and our guidance is that we intend to trade the business at or around breakeven this year.

“We believe this is the responsible balance to strike in full year 2022-23, mindful of the levels of macro-economic uncertainty but also of the opportunities we see ahead and the potential for disruptive models like ours to gain traction in tough times as consumers revaluate their purchasing choices.”

Total group sales are expected to be £345-375 million – ranging from a 4% fall to a 4% increase on a constant currency basis.

General and administrative costs are predicted to be £45-48 million and the company hope to invest £5 million in marketing and research and development.

Analysts at Liberum said it could be a “tough year” ahead for the online wine retailer.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Eyes $1 Billion EBITDA by 2027

Click here to read the full article. The managing board of Lenzing AG and its leadership team have carried out a comprehensive review of corporate strategy to maximize the use of growth opportunities and enhance the company’s position in sustainability and circularity. As a result, Lenzing will sharpen its corporate focus, and prioritize projects that best serve its customers’ needs, while contributing positively to society and the environment. The core outcome of the corporate strategy has led to higher financial targets for 2027. These include earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) above 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) versus 363 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Outlook#Naked Wines Total
CNET

Tesla's 3-for-1 Stock Split: Dates and Information for Investors

Tesla intends to split its stock 3-to-1, as revealed in an SEC filing after the stock market closed Friday. Much speculation has surrounded the split ratio since the electric-vehicle maker originally announced its intentions to split its stock, at the end of March. To complete the split, shareholders will have to vote to approve a measure to increase the total allowable share count, at the annual meeting on Aug. 4.
STOCKS
The Independent

UK inflation rate hits new 40-year high of 9.1%

Britain’s inflation rate hit 9.1% in May, a new 40-year high and up slightly on the previous month,The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday that consumer price inflation rose slightly from 9% in April, itself the highest level since 1982.Chief economist Grant Fitzner said “continued steep food price rises and record high petrol (gasoline) prices were offset by clothing costs rising by less than this time last year, and a drop in often fluctuating computer games prices.”The increase was in line with analysts’ expectations and signals no quick end to the cost-of-living squeeze facing millions in Britain. The Bank...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Marketing
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in a Fed-Induced Bear Market

In hindsight, the nation's central bank left its foot on the accelerator for too long. Income stocks have a rich history of handily outperforming their non-dividend peers. These four dividend stocks are positioned to thrive in a Fed-driven bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Target's Bad News Is Even Worse for Bed Bath & Beyond

In April, Bed Bath & Beyond reported extremely weak results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and warned that sales and earnings trends would get worse before they got better. A pair of recent guidance cuts by Target have highlighted a sharp erosion in home furnishings demand. Falling demand...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Get You Through the Bear Market

Merck has many fast-growing drugs that make it a stable buy for the long haul. BCE offers investors an incredibly high yield of 6% that is safer than it looks. General Mills has been raising prices, making its already stable dividend even safer. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

A number of key indicators suggest a recession may be near. Though big declines in the stock market can be worrisome, they're the ideal time to go shopping. These four companies offer a rich history of profitability and stability in any economic environment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
CNBC

Euro zone bond yields plunge as business activity data disappoints

Euro zone bond yields tumbled after data showed business activity in the bloc had slowed much more than expected in June. S&P Global's flash composite purchasing managers' index dropped to 51.9 in June from 54.8 in May, indicating significantly slower growth in activity. The data add to fears around growth...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Pressure on households ramps up as inflation rises to new 40-year high

The rate of inflation rose again in May, remaining at 40-year highs and deepening the squeeze felt by households across the UK, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.The rate of consumer prices index (CPI) inflation rose from 9% in April to 9.1% in May, the statisticians said.The increase matches what analysts had expected and pushes the measure to its highest since early 1982, according to ONS estimates.“Though still at historically high levels, the annual inflation rate was little changed in May,” said ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner.“Continued steep food price rises and record high petrol prices were offset...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Euro, sterling knocked by global growth worries

The euro and sterling fell on Wednesday as concerns resurfaced that interest rate hikes from major central banks to contain inflation run the risk of a sharp global growth slowdown or recession. Data showing British consumer price inflation hit a new 40-year high at 9.1% sent sterling down almost 1%...
WORLD
Benzinga

3 FedEx Analysts React To Mixed Q4 Earnings: 'Analyst Day Anticipation Building'

FedEx Corporation FDX shares traded higher by 7% on Friday after the conglomerate reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that were better than analysts had feared. On Thursday, FedEx reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $6.87, in-line with consensus analyst estimates. Revenue for the quarter was $24.4 billion, missing Wall Street expectations of $24.57 billion. Revenue was up 7.9% from a year ago.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Consumer confidence falls to lowest level on record as inflation fears deepen

Consumer confidence has plunged to its lowest level on record as households face a “stark new reality”, a report has warned.GfK’s consumer confidence index fell one point in June to minus 41, the lowest level recorded by the survey since it began in 1974.Confidence in the economy for the next 12 months fell one point to minus 57 – a drop of 55 points since last year.People’s confidence in their personal finances fell three points to minus 28 – 39 points lower than this time last year.The major purchase index, a measure of confidence in buying big-ticket items, remained...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy