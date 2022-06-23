Kate Bush 'shocked' by Running Up That Hill's success through Stranger Things

Kate Bush said this morning (23 June) that the success her song “Running Up That Hill” encountered thanks to Stranger Things was “quite exciting and shocking”.

The British singer explained: “it’s just extraordinary, it’s such a great series I thought the track would get some attention, but I never imagined it would be anything like this.”

The Eighties anthem experienced a resurgence of interest after it was featured in a pivotal scene from the new season of Netflix ’s Stranger Things, and has topped the charts 37 years after its initial release in 1985.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.