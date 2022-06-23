ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Trains canceled in UK as unions stage 2nd 24-hour walkout

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l7AeA_0gJYTJVY00

Millions of people in Britain faced disruption Thursday as railway staff staged their second national walkout this week.

The 24-hour strike by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff canceled about four-fifths of passenger services across the country. A third walkout is planned for Saturday as part of Britain’s biggest and most disruptive railway strike in 30 years.

Train stations were largely deserted Thursday. Highways also were less busy than expected, and many people appeared to heed advice to avoid travel. Internet provider Virgin Media O2 said its data suggested “millions more people” than usual were working from home.

The strike is a headache for those who can’t work from home, as well as for patients with medical appointments, students heading for end-of-year exams and music lovers making their way to the Glastonbury Festival, which runs through Sunday on a farm in southwest England .

The dispute centers on pay, working conditions and job security as Britain’s train companies aim to cut costs and staffing after two years in which emergency government funding kept them afloat.

The strike pits the Rail, Maritime and Transport Union against 13 privately owned train-operating companies and the government-owned National Rail. Talks between union representatives and employers ended in deadlock Wednesday. The union accused Britain's Conservative government of scuttling the negotiations.

The union says the government is preventing employers from improving on the 3% pay raise on the table so far. Britain’s inflation rate hit 9.1% in May, as Russia’s war in Ukraine squeezes supplies of energy and food staples while post-pandemic consumer demand soars.

“Every time we get close, there’s some kind of maneuver somewhere outside of the room with people that we’re not talking to, that has an impact on what’s going on inside the room,” Eddie Dempsey, the union's deputy general secretary, said.

The government denies getting involved in negotiations, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put blame for the strike squarely on the union. The government also warned that big pay raises would spark a wage-price spiral driving inflation even higher.

All sides are keeping an eye on public frustration, with polls suggesting opinion is about evenly divided between support for and opposition to the strikes.

Unions have told the country to brace for more as workers face the worst cost-of-living squeeze in more than a generation. Lawyers are planning a walkout starting next week, and unions representing teachers and postal workers plan to consult their members about possible actions.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Passenger numbers below 20% as train services disrupted by second day of strikes

Passenger numbers at major railway stations were below a fifth of usual levels as services were hit on the second day of rail strikes.Network Rail said the amount of people using its stations on Tuesday, the first day of this week’s strikes, was 12-18% of normal, and there was a similar situation on Thursday.Edinburgh Waverley, London Euston, London Paddington and Liverpool Lime Street were among the stations with far fewer passengers than a typical weekday.Broadband provider Virgin Media O2 said “millions more people are working from home” this week.It recorded a 10% increase in usage on Tuesday.Around 40,000 members of...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Summer HELL-idays! Chaos at Manchester, Bristol and Birmingham where check-in queue stretches 'THREE lengths of the airport'... and this is BEFORE British Airways staff stage mass walkouts next month

Britons heading abroad once again endured huge queues at UK airports this morning - with the situation only set to get worse during the summer holidays after British Airways staff based at London Heathrow voted to strike. More than 700 Heathrow check-in and ground-handling staff voted for industrial action yesterday...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK suspends ‘use it or lose it’ airport slots rule this summer amid mass flight cancellations

Airlines that are struggling to operate the flights they promised can simply hand back their precious airport “slots” this summer – but claim them back next year.British Airways and easyJet are together cancelling around 200 flights per day, mainly to and from their key London hubs of Heathrow and Gatwick respectively.They are the leading carriers at those airports. But making large-scale cancellations would previously have jeopardised their portfolios of permission to operate flights at specific times. Instead, Britain’s biggest airlines have been grounding departures piecemeal, with an unprecedented number of short-notice cancellations – especially by easyJet at Gatwick.Now the government...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Ryanair Cabin Staff Strike Cancels Dozens Of Flights In Europe

Some cabin crew at Ryanair went on strike in Belgium, Spain and Portugal on Friday in a dispute over pay and working conditions, the latest in a wave of walkouts staged by workers across different sectors in Europe. Surging inflation across the continent has led to millions of workers struggling...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Passengers advised to fly with just one bag

Airline passengers should take just one carry-on bag on holiday with them and not check-in luggage to avoid delays, according to industry figures. The GMB union, which represents aviation workers, said if people don't check-in luggage it "limits the disruption". Hundreds of flights have been cancelled this week due to...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Easyjet cancels flights between Isle of Man and Manchester

Easyjet has cancelled flights between the Isle of Man and Manchester for four months. The airline said the decision was one of a "number of pre-emptive cancellations for the summer" amid "industry-wide operational issues". A company spokesman said the flights, which have been scrapped between July and October, would resume...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walkout#Russia#Trains#Virgin Media O2#National Rail#Conservative
The Independent

Mick Lynch says rail workers are treated as ‘out of fashion’ after Covid pandemic

The government lauded rail workers as “heroes” during the pandemic and then treated them as “out of fashion”, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers general secretary told BBC Question Time on Thursday (23 June).Union members voted to go on train strikes over job conditions and pay on Tuesday (21 June) and Thursday (23 June), with a third walkout planned for Saturday (25 June).“[Rail workers] worked all the way through the pandemic...they’re being told now as a result of that, is that you’re out of fashion, you’re out of date,” Mick Lynch said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
BBC

5,000 people hit by Heathrow flight cancellations

Around 30 flights carrying up to 5,000 passengers have been cancelled at Heathrow Airport due to technical issues affecting baggage. The airport asked airlines to cut 10% of flights from schedules across terminals two and three on Monday. It comes after problems at baggage reclaim areas, with images of luggage...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
World
The Independent

Train strikes - live: Weekend travel mayhem as 80% of rail services close

Train passengers have been warned to “only travel by train if necessary” after rail operators closed 80 per cent of services and half of lines to make way for the 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union walking out for the third time this week over jobs, pay, pensions and conditions.Despite many commuters having been able to avoid the disruption caused by strikes by working from home, fresh alerts have been issued over fears that many are reluctant to abandon leisure trips planned for Saturday regardless of the strikes.On Friday, transport secretary Grant Shapps called on...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Boris Johnson aiming to stay in Downing Street until 2030s

Boris Johnson has said he is planning to be Prime Minister into the 2030s despite Conservative critics plotting to oust him after voters rejected the Tories in a double by-election defeat.The Prime Minister insisted he was “thinking actively” about fighting the next two general elections to become the longest-serving post-war leader.He urged Tory MPs plotting to oust him not to focus on the issues he has “stuffed up” after his authority was further diminished by a Cabinet resignation.And he insisted questions over his leadership were now settled after the loss of Wakefield and former stronghold Tiverton and Honiton triggered a...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trudeau: US abortion ruling could mean loss of other rights

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn a constitutional right to abortion is a worrying setback that could lead to the removal of other rights Americans have. Trudeau called the court’s decision “horrific” and voiced concern that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry.“We know that this is an extremely, not just scary, but disheartening time for so many women,” Trudeau said at a news conference in Kigali, Rwanda, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. “Women for...
WORLD
The Independent

Train delays cost ScotRail more than £100,000 in two months, figures show

Delayed trains have cost ScotRail more than £100,000 in repayments since the service was nationalised in April, figures from the Scottish Liberal Democrats show.Figures revealed through a series of freedom of information requests show 7,770 claims were paid out to travellers who had experienced disruption between April and May.The rail service, which was nationalised by the Scottish Government in April, has forked out a total of £107,439.49 in the two months.Travellers have been hit by weeks of disruption as ScotRail cut hundreds of services amid a pay dispute between rail unions and employers.Train drivers’ union Aslef has now accepted a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy