ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two accused of plotting to harvest child’s organs in the UK

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MKnq1_0gJYTCKT00

Two Nigerians are accused of plotting to harvest the organs of a child in the UK.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been charged with conspiracy to arrange and/or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, the Metropolitan Police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M4HmE_0gJYTCKT00

They are due to appear before Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court later on Thursday.

The child has been taken into care.

Organ harvesting involves removing parts of the body, often for commercial gain and against the victim’s will.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Teenage driver who was 'high on drugs' and out on bail when he mowed down couple who was expecting their first child learns his fate

A teenager who was charged with murder over a crash that claimed the lives of a couple walking their dogs on Australia Day last year is set to learn his fate. Matthew Field, 37, and Kate Leadbetter, 31 - who was six months' pregnant - were walking their dogs in Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane, when a four-wheel-drive ploughed into them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Derbyshire man charged with firearm offences by counter terrorism police

A 30-year-old man has been charged with firearms offence in Derbyshire following a counter terrorism police investigation.Junaid Yunus was arrested on June 19 by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North East, the force said in a statement.Police added that properties were searched throughout the week as part of the arrest.Yunus has been charged with two firearm offences, including possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of ammunition without a firearm certificate.He has also been charged with six counts of breaching a serious crime prevention order, and one count of driving while disqualified.The 30-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.He has been remanded into custody, and will attend Derby Crown Court on July 22 of this year. Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ike Ekweremadu
BBC

Portsmouth drug-dealing teacher caught with cocaine banned

A drug-dealing teacher who was caught with cocaine has been banned from the profession. David Thorn was a maths teacher at the Portsmouth Academy when he was arrested by Hampshire Constabulary with the Class A drug in April 2019. Thorn, 30, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ex-Riverdale actor murdered his mother then planned to kill Justin Trudeau

A former Riverdale actor who pleaded guilty to murdering his mother in British Columbia planned to drive to Ottawa to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, prosecutors say.The details emerged when Ryan Grantham, 24, appeared in court this week for sentencing for the murder of Barbara Waite in April 2020, CBC reported.Grantham, who pleaded guilty to charges of second-degree murder in March, admitted shooting his mother in the back of the head as she played piano in their townhouse in Squamish, north of Vancouver.The next day, the former child star packed a car with three guns, ammunition, 12 Molotov cocktails,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organs#Harvesting#Uk#Nigerians#The Metropolitan Police
Oxygen

Georgia Dad Tracked Daughter Using App, Allegedly Shot At Teen Boy She Was With

A Georgia father is accused of shooting at a 17-year-old boy this week after finding his daughter, whose cell phone he was tracking, with the kid. Dustin Vandegrift, 36, allegedly opened fire on a teenage boy he found with his daughter outside a community church on Wednesday — prompting the lockdown of two nearby schools one day after a mass school shooting in Texas put the nation on high alert.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Dissident artist, rapper sentenced to prison in Cuba

Two members of a loose-knit group of dissident artists have been sentenced to prison in Cuba, the country's prosecutor's office said Friday.Maikel Castillo was sentenced to nine years for attacks and defamation against the country's institutions and Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara, 34, to five years for insulting national symbols.Both were involved with the so-called San Isidro Movement — named for the neighborhood where Otero Alcántara lives — that had attracted unusually wide support among prominent Cuban artists and musicians in 2020.Their arrests had been denounced by international human rights organizations as well as the U.S. government, which considered them...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Harmony Montgomery: FBI remove fridge wrapped in biohazard tape from apartment of missing girl’s father

FBI investigators have removed a refrigerator wrapped in biohazard tape from a New Hampshire apartment building connected to the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Law enforcement officers were seen loading the appliance on a truck after they swarmed a property in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday.Harmony was five when she disappeared sometime between 28 November and 10 December 2019, but the police did not find out she was missing for two years.Investigators took over an apartment where Harmony’s father, Adam Montgomery, and her stepmother Kayla Montgomery, had previously lived.It is the second time that the property has been searched. Law enforcement searched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy