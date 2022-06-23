ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gun Control Dividing Lines, Gas Taxes & 2024 - Top 3 Takeaways

iheart.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDividing lines. The most meaningful vote on federal gun control measures in nearly thirty years took place Tuesday night in the United States Senate. The vote to advance debate on a package of gun control related measures. In total 14 Republicans joined with all Democrats in advancing the debate on legislation...

wjno.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said he is comfortable with the bipartisan deal Senate Democrats and Republicans struck on gun control legislation, signaling that he will join in passing a bill when it comes to a vote. “For myself, I’m comfortable with the framework,” the Kentucky Republican said during a […] The post U.S. Senate GOP leader McConnell ‘comfortable’ with framework for gun control bill appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
International Business Times

Landmark Gun-safety Bill Heads To U.S. House After Senate Passage

The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives moved quickly on Friday to take up a package of modest measures intended to stem gun violence, a day after a Supreme Court ruling that broadly expanded gun rights. Hours after the Senate passed the legislation late on Thursday, House lawmakers met early in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
John Cornyn
BBC

US gun control: Bill clears first hurdle in US Senate

The US Senate has taken a first step towards passing what has been called the most significant new gun controls in a generation. Senators voted to speed up the passage of the bipartisan bill, meaning it could be signed into law next week. Although significant, the proposals fall far short...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Republican pulls out his guns at U.S. gun-control hearing

WASHINGTON, June 2 (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday objected to a Democratic attempt to advance new limits on gun purchases as one Rebpublican legislator pulled out his handguns at a hearing to complain that they could be banned. The House Judiciary Committee met in...
UVALDE, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Senate Gun-Safety Bill Advances, Passage Likely This Week

GOP’s Cornyn says bill will keep children, communities safer. Push for legislation followed shootings in Uvalde and Buffalo. The Senate voted 64-34 to advance bipartisan gun-safety legislation Tuesday hours after negotiators announced they had reached a deal, with final passage likely later this week. Backers called the bill, aimed...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Control#Guns#Economy#Republicans#Democrats#Gop
Washington Examiner

Senate passes bipartisan gun legislation, sending measure to House

The Senate passed a bipartisan gun reform bill on Thursday in the wake of a slew of mass shootings in recent months, the most notable of which left 19 children and two teachers dead in Uvalde, Texas, in late May. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, negotiated by a group of...
UVALDE, TX
deseret.com

Mitt Romney alone among Utah delegation on gun safety bill

Utah’s four Republican congressmen voted against the bipartisan gun safety bill Friday, leaving Sen. Mitt Romney as the only member of the state’s federal delegation to support the package that now heads to the president’s desk. The House passed the measure — Congress’ most significant response to...
UTAH STATE
Daily Mail

Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is torched and the words 'if abortions aren't safe, neither are you' are graffitied on its walls after pro-abortion extremists warned of 'night of rage' following Roe v. Wade decision

A fire which occurred at a Christian pregnancy clinic in Colorado is being treated as arson after chilling messages were spray painted onto the walls and ground outside. 'If abortions aren't safe, neither are you,' read one. 'Bans off our bodies' said another by the entrance at the Life Choices clinic in Longmont, northeast of Boulder.
LONGMONT, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
The Associated Press

Abortion foes, supporters map next moves after Roe reversal

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) — A Texas group that helps women pay for abortions halted its efforts Saturday while evaluating its legal risk under a strict state ban. Mississippi’s only abortion clinic continued to see patients while awaiting a 10-day notice that will trigger a ban. Elected officials across the country vowed to take action to protect women’s access to reproductive health care, and abortion foes promised to take the fight to new arenas.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Fortune

Justice Brett Kavanaugh hints he will support constitutional right to travel across state lines for abortions

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy