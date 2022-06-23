ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Francisco police release images of suspect after subway shooting that killed one

By Arpan Rai
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08bJ3j_0gJYR9px00

A day after a shooting incident on a train led to one person being killed and another injured, San Francisco police officials have launched a manhunt for “a person of interest” over the incident.

San Francisco police spokeswoman Kathryn Winters said the shooting is believed to be the first ever on board a train run by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency – also known as Muni.

The shooting was reported on the Muni train between the two metro stations of Forest Hill and Castro, in the California city on Wednesday morning.

Releasing a still photo of a suspect from a surveillance camera, officials from the San Francisco police department on Thursday said the case remains an open and active investigation.

Police initially described the suspect as “an unknown race male wearing dark clothing and a hooded jacket” in an earlier statement on Wednesday.

On Thursday, police said investigators obtained video of the incident and released still images from the video that appeared to show a Black man wearing a dark-coloured jacket and pants with white shoes inside the train reportedly at the time the shooting occurred.

Photos showed the man carrying a red backpack and donning blue headphones, walking inside the train.

“The SFPD is releasing a still photo of the video, which is an image of a person of interest. The SFPD is asking this person to come forward and speak with investigators,” the police said in its Thursday statement.

Officers from the San Francisco unit responded to reports of shooting and reached the Forest Hill station but by the time they reached the spot, the train had already left the station, it said.

The train headed to the next stop, Castro station.

“Officers responded to Castro Station where they located two victims on a Muni train. Officers rendered aid and summoned medical attention,” the statement said.

On reaching the spot, police found a 70-year-old male victim who sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

However, a 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite first aid being administered by personnel from the San Francisco fire department, the statement added.

Police officials said the shooting was an “isolated” incident.

“The SFPD would like to assure community members and visitors that this incident appears to be isolated, and we do not believe is related to Pride festivities or was targeting any group or community,” the police said in a statement.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police ask public for help locating sex-assault suspect

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco police are asking the public to help find the suspect in a June 12 sexual assault in the city's Balboa Park neighborhood.According to police, on June 12 at approximately 6:20 a.m., a male suspect about 5 feet tall wearing a red hoodie followed a 20-year-old woman for several blocks before accosting her in the 1200 block of Cayuga Avenue, grabbing her from behind, covering her mouth and sexually assaulting her.The victim fought off the suspect who then ran, police said. It is believed the suspect may have sustained injuries to his fingers or hands during the struggle.Police said the suspect was last seen heading north on Cayuga Avenue wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white stripe and white shoelaces.Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Esther Gonzalez with the special victims unit at esther.gonzalez@sfgov.org or (415) 734-3003. The anonymous SFPD Tip Line is (415) 575-4444 or you may text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Muni shooting victim ID'd; gunman still at large

SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mission Local

SF Muni train shooting suspect arrested in Pittsburg, CA

Ingleside resident Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday evening by the SFPD after allegedly shooting two men and killing one on a Muni train on Wednesday morning. The SFPD Homicide Detail found probable cause to search and arrest Green in the East Bay city of Pittsburg. He was charged with homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in commission of a felony, police said Friday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Police arrest alleged Muni gunman in Pittsburg, victim ID'd

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested, weapons confiscated in SF armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation into an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon led to the arrests of 2 people and the confiscation of 2 firearms, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.On Wednesday, San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station responded to Fillmore and Broadway Streets regarding a report of an armed robbery. Once on scene, officers met with a woman who stated that while she was walking, she was robbed of her backpack and cell phone by an unknown suspect who pointed a gun at her before fleeing in a car.Officers searched for the suspect vehicle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

4 injured after crash on I-280 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people have suffered minor injuries after a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in San Francisco, fire officials announced on Twitter. Three ambulances have responded to the scene at Southbound I-280 on the Ocean/Geneva off ramp. Residents were asked to avoid the exit where the off ramp is closed until around 5 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Antioch Man Killed in Bay Bridge Crash

Antioch Man Killed in Car Accident on Bay Bridge in San Francisco. Officials reported that a 22-year-old man from Antioch was killed in a recent motor vehicle crash on the Bay Bridge. The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, June 19, 2022, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on westbound I-80 on the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island.
ANTIOCH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
CBS San Francisco

Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run that killed cyclist in Downtown Oakland

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland are asking for help in finding a driver suspected in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a man bicycling with his children in the city's downtown last week.According to officers, the hit-and-run took place at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets around 8:30 p.m. on June 16.Officers said the victim, identified as Dmitry Putilov, was attempting to cross the intersection with his two children when a driver traveling at a high rate of speed struck Putilov. The driver did not stop and was last seen traveling westbound towards Interstate 980.Putilov was taken to the hospital,...
OAKLAND, CA
news24-680.com

Pursuit Ends In Fatal Orinda Crash, Power Out To Thousands

A white Honda, fleeing from a Moraga police officer on Moraga Way headed toward Orinda, crashed at Glorietta Boulevard and Moraga Way shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday – killing the driver and critically injuring the passenger. It was not immediately known why police were pursuing the vehicle. Dozens of...
ORINDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman fatally struck by truck driver near Capitol Expressway in San Jose

SAN JOSE – A woman was fatally struck by a truck driver in South San Jose Thursday afternoon, in the city's 34th traffic fatality of the year.San Jose Police responded to the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road around 1:45 p.m. on reports of a collision.According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2018 International truck pulling a trailer was turning left from southbound Monterey Road onto the westbound Capitol Expressway on-ramp when he struck the pedestrian.Investigators said the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk, but was crossing against a red traffic signal while the truck had the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman walking against red light killed in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The driver of a truck pulling a trailer killed a woman crossing the street against a red light, making her the 34th traffic death of the year in San Jose, police said. She also became the city's 20th pedestrian death of the year. San Jose police...
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Bay Area

Dog Walker Arrested After Police Rescue Pets From Vehicle in South San Francisco

The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mother of two among those killed in cross-county spree that ended in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Police investigators believe the suspect in a double homicide came from the Central Valley to San Jose after shooting and killing the mother of his son. The suspect also killed another person hours earlier, authorities said. Relatives identified the slain woman as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales...
SAN JOSE, CA
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Sheriff's Office Receives Over Two Dozen Requests for Concealed Carry Permits After SCOTUS Strikes Down NY Gun Law

The San Francisco Sheriff's Office has gotten over twenty-four applications for concealed carry permits since SCOTUS struck down a NY law requiring a person to show "proper cause." California's "good clause," which is similar to New York's "proper clause" requirement—so the SCOTUS decision is expected to affect CA's decision in approving these applications. [Twitter]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

The Independent

713K+
Followers
230K+
Post
335M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy