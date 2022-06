At the June 8 regular School Committee meeting, Superintendent Heather Perry spoke briefly about the controversy related to an email she sent when constituting a committee to review posters in the Gorham Middle School (GMS) health classroom. She apologized for “poor choice of words,” but said that her intention was to address a complex and sensitive issue and to make clear that policies were followed. She believes that “slowing things down” allows time to examine issues and not make hasty decisions. Perry said that parents should have a role and that she will be looking into “increasing parental access to curriculum” as one of her goals for the coming year. The department has a Controversial Issues Policy that allows students to learn about current issues, but also includes the option for parents with sincere beliefs to have their children opt out.

