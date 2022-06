Head coach Todd Golden had his work cut out for him to build a roster when he first got to Florida with multiple players turning pro or hitting the transfer portal. After putting together a squad of talented athletes ready to contribute right away, there has been one scholarship remaining that has sat empty for some time. Golden has said that he won’t fill the spot just to do so, and the implication is that it could sit empty for a potential mid-season transfer, or just stay open to leave the Gators versatility moving forward.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO