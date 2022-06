The Los Angeles Dodgers rallied behind their offense for a third straight game on Thursday in a 10-2 win to complete the series and season sweep of the Cincinnati Reds. With Mookie Betts on the 10-day injured list due to a fractured rib, Trea Turner has been slotted in the leadoff spot with Freddie Freeman and Will Smith behind him. The trio combined for 20 hits over the three-game stretch at Great American Ball Park.

