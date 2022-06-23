CHIEFLAND — There is a new business on the way in Chiefland that is rolling up something sweet to help beat the heat this summer. It is the Rolled Ice Cream Shop. While the word “shop” is in the business name, the ice cream shop is currently on wheels and is...
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital will present a wellness seminar on July 19 at 2 p.m. at the Citrus Memorial Health Foundation YMCA, 4127 W. Norvell Bryant Highway, Lecanto. “Mind and Body Connection” will feature a presentation from physical therapist, ergonomist and yoga instructor Lynn Mendicino. The seminar will focus...
The beam of Eric Latimer’s flashlight pierced the clear water inside a small, circular tank to illuminate what looked like transparent grains of rice suspended underwater. “That is sea trout larvae – two days old,” Latimer said with excitement over the whir of pump motors inside the Duke Energy Crystal River Mariculture Center. “150,000 of them.”
BRONSON — Historically a winter location for horse carriage drivers, Black Prong Equestrian Village is now open to the community. “Black Prong used to only be a seasonal haven for carriage drivers,” Zoe Bowden, Black Prong marketing manager, said. “It’s become a tradition for that group to come down from the Northern part of the country and Canada to spend their winter with us. Now, we are more open to summer travelers who want to get away.”
When Southerners close their eyes and imagine paradise, it often looks a little (OK, a lot) like a Florida beach. Sugar-white sand, sparkling turquoise waters, sea oats swaying in the wind, and there you have it: picture-perfect Florida. One of the downsides to our obsession with Florida's coastline is that it can blind us to interior destinations that are just as worthy of a visit as their seaside counterparts.
The Florida Lottery announced three jackpot wins this week from scratch-off tickets for a combined total of $9,500,000. On Monday, Leonard Linton, 42, of Pinetta, claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose
Dunnellon, Fla. - There is a warning for visitors at one scenic park in Marion County. Some say alligators are getting a bit too close to people. Kelly Colson says she spotted a gator during her trip to Blue Run Park in Dunnellon Thursday. It was her first time on a kayak.
Homosassa is hosting its 24th annual Homosassa Fireworks Festival and Poker Run June 25, with other activities and performances continuing throughout the day. The poker run’s registration begins at 9 a.m. at MacRae’s, with four main stops: The Freezer, Crumps Landing, Marguerita Grill and Seagrass. The run will conclude at 6 p.m. at Monkey Bar, with awards announced at 8 p.m.
A walk down a long stretch of boardwalk will normally lead you to a pristine Florida beach — but one boardwalk takes you somewhere quite different. You can unlock your inner Eliza Thornberry and explore a gorgeous hidden rain forest, right here in the Sunshine State. Nestled among the...
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Chuck Duncan is an employee at the University Ace Hardware store and he said they did see supply chain issues store-wide but they have gotten better as the summer has approached. “It has gotten a little better over the last few months. There for a while...
The First Baptist Church in Beverly Hills will be hosting a free 5-Day Club for kids during the summer from noon to 2 p.m. on July 18-22 at the church, 4950 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills. Kids will get to enjoy hearing Bible stories, sing songs, learn Bible verses, listen...
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 5:30 p.m. Mondays at Coastal Region Library, 8619 W. Crystal St., Crystal River. We are a community of people who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from unhealthy relationships with food and body image. For more information about the Overeaters Anonymous meetings, call 513-240-4457;...
So, who can control the Mosquito Control Board? Certainly not us! And certainly not by our vote. Here's our dilemma. We -- mainly my wife -- work very hard on maintaining various gardens for butterflies, bees, hummingbirds and dragonflies and every year our Citrus County Mosquito Control Board kills every butterfly, bee and dragonfly that we attract.
Pastor Joe Link has announced that he will be retiring as of July 1. He has been in the ministry for 43 years. In 1984, Link moved to Florida from Hamilton, Ohio, where he had been pastor of First Pentecostal Church for six years. He pastored several churches in Lake County before joining the Church of God organization in 1998 and transferring to Chiefland in 2000.
Serving Citrus, Hernando, and Sumter counties, the Community Food Bank (CFB) is seeing a time of unprecedented need in this region. The agency, which served approximately 30,000 individuals per month in 2019, now provides for more than 70,000 monthly; Including 35,000 people right here in Hernando County, an area CFB has been serving for 17 years. Yet CFB is meeting the need and rising to the challenge, finding new and creative ways to get more food to more people. Executive Director of the CFB Barbara Sprague reports, “We now have 10 food distribution sites in Hernando County. Our newest sites are Crown of Life Church (Corona De Vida) in Spring Hill, and Christ Lutheran Church in Brooksville.”
Post 237 invites public to join in celebrating July 4. The American Legion Post 237 invites everyone to come celebrate Independence Day on the Fourth of July. The public is welcome. Entertainment by Johnny Lobo from 2 to 6 p.m. Food will be served from 1 to 3 p.m. and...
Evelyn (McGehee) Etheredge has accomplished a lot in her lifetime. And not long ago, she added another special milestone to her list of achievements. Etheredge recently celebrated her birthday in May. But it was no ordinary birthday. She reached a special milestone this year by turning 100 years old. According...
1845 March 01 – The Act establishing statehood for Florida was approved by this date by the 2nd session of the 28th Congress. Florida was entitled to one representative to the House of Representatives of the United States until the next United States Census and apportionment could be made. The new state of Florida embraced the territories of East and West Florida as defined by the treaty between the United States and Spain ratified on the 22nd of February 1810.
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Powerful storms swept through the Ocala and Silver Springs area Thursday afternoon, causing damage described in part by the National Weather Service in Jacksonville as trees and powerlines “twisted together.”. According to an update at 7:55 p.m., the NWS confirmed wind damage reported at...
CHIEFLAND — U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (SSG) Michael Montange was severely injured by a roadside IED while serving his third tour in Iraq. He is missing his left leg at the hip and requires the use of a wheelchair. He is also an avid golfer. In January of 2020,...
OCALA, Fla. – Inclement weather led to multiple road obstructions across Ocala Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire rescue said in a Facebook post. Fire officials said bad weather affected several power lines, trees and power poles in the following areas, among others:. [TRENDING: Police: Teens broke into $8M...
