Summer is here. And it is HOT! Make sure you are drinking plenty of water when you are outside – whether that is fishing or mowing the yard (hopefully you are fishing). In Cedar Key, trout are on the flats. The water has been clear lately, so it is easy to find spotty bottom (grass and sand mix). Focus on those spots and work out from there. We have been catching them in the 5-6’ depth lately, but that can fluctuate as water temperatures rise or fall. The hot bait for us lately has been the Bass Assassin Sea Shad in the Green Moon color. Fish this under a popping cork and you can cover a lot of water and find fish.

CEDAR KEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO