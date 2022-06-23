ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas approves new rules for concert and party promoters

By Steven Pickering
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dFiC9_0gJYNTjU00

The Dallas City Council has passed new regulations that were drafted after two shootings this spring at large parties and concerts where organizers did not get a permit from the city.

The goal is to get promoters to improve their safety procedures and to hold them financially responsible for the cost of the emergency response if something goes wrong.

"More regulation provides more opportunity for control and the ability to see that we are protecting the lives that we're losing senselessly from violence," said Council Member Adam Bazaldua. While he noted that some promoters had opposed the new rules, "there's always going to be opposition anytime there's an industry that's impacted by more bureaucracy, but I believe that a few layers of  bureaucracy  added to save a few Dallasites lives is something that we can all agree is definitely....outweighed to be more priority that we should be considering."

Concert and party promoters will be required to file safety plans with the city before their events. If an event does not require a city permit, promoters will have to pay a fee and register with the city.

"It also gives the promoters a signal they are accountable, and we are going to hold them accountable as a city," said Council Member Carolyn King Arnold.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dmagazine.com

The City Council Passed an Event Promoter Ordinance That Still Needs ‘Massaging’

Nobody on the City Council—or in the weeks leading up to it—debated that Dallas needed to do something to address un-permitted gatherings after a pair of them recently ended in shootings. Those included an outdoor concert in southeast Oak Cliff, where two people were killed and another 16 were injured, and a spring break party in South Dallas this spring, where 10 people were injured in a shooting.
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

‘We probably need to step back’ : Fort Worth Council members question staff proposal for $28 million in stimulus spending

Council member Gyna Bivens put it bluntly: “What are we doing here?”. Bivens represents east Fort Worth, where flooding regularly traps cars and leads to water rescues, she said. Bivens asked that question to city staff because she wants federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for infrastructure improvements that could save lives.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Abortion rights protestors, counter protestors met at the Downtown Denton Square

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Abortion rights protestors and counter protestors met face-to-face in an ugly scene on Denton's historic downtown square.Tension rose as high as the temperature in Denton tonight. Both sides of this issue wanting and needing to express their feelings about this landmark decision to our state and federal leaders.Chants, signs and protestors filled Denton's historic downtown square.There were also passionate personal testimonies from women who are angry about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision.There were women like 40-year-old Amanda McDowell who spoke about why she had an abortion in her twenties and why she believes it's a woman's...
DENTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas, TX
Government
City
Spring, TX
mckinneyonline.com

Two New Affordable Housing Initiatives Will Move Forward in McKinney

The McKinney City Council approved two measures at their meeting on Tuesday that could make housing more affordable in the city. The council approved the creation of a public facility corporation and the development of a land trust process that will help first-time homebuyers get into affordable homes. Janay Tieken,...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

Protestors, counter-protestors gather in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - In Downtown Dallas, workers boarded up windows and put up gates around the Earle Cabell Federal Building in anticipation of what was to come.As the work day ended, hundreds of people were arriving across the street to protest the Supreme Court's decision to end constitutional protections for abortion."In my office and I looked down at my phone and I saw the breaking on Twitter and my heart sank," Kimmy Robinson said. Robinson devastated to see Texas' trigger law, which was passed by the legislature last session, take effect. Abortion will be illegal in the state.. except to...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas City Council approves $450,000 funding for south Dallas wellness complex

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas City Council has approved a $450,000 fund to support a new wellness complex in south Dallas.  The complex will be located at the former location of the Dallas Weekly news publication at the northwest corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Meadow Street.A press release from the city referred to the complex as the MLK Wellness Complex. It will provide a community fitness center, restaurant and office space. The fitness center will specialize in youth mentorship and athletic training, emphasizing on a whole-body fitness program. It will also offer discounted memberships for senior citizens and...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Rules#Concerts#Promoters#The Dallas City Council#Dallasites
Bloomberg

AT&T Joins Texas Employers Reimbursing Travel After Abortion Ruling

AT&T Inc., one of the largest employers in Texas, said it is reimbursing travel expenses for medical procedures after the state banned abortions following a landmark US Supreme Court ruling. The policy applies to medical services that employees can’t access within 100 miles of where they live, Dallas-based AT&T said...
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

TEXAS SUPREME COURT SAYS TEXAS CENTRAL CAN USE EMINENT DOMAIN FOR HIGH-SPEED RAIL

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a developer planning to build a high-speed railway between Houston and Dallas. On Friday, the court voted 5-3 that Texas Central and Integrated Texas Logistics, Inc. do have eminent domain authority as interurban electric railway companies, meaning they have the power to seize land to build the $30 billion project.
TEXAS STATE
murphymonitor.com

McCreary, FM 544 improvements approved

Council passed several resolutions and amended the budget for a public works project during the Tuesday, June 21, regular council meeting. A resolution passed authorizing City Manager Mike Castro to enter an interlocal agreement with the city of Wylie for improvements at the intersection of McCreary Road and FM 544.
WYLIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville is seeing its hotel occupancy return to pre-pandemic numbers. See how Lewisville's budget has changed this fiscal year

Revenues are increasing, and hotel occupancy is returning to pre-COVID-19 numbers, according to a mid-year budget report for the city of Lewisville. The city of Lewisville heard its mid-year report form Budget Manager D’Ann Tompkins at a Monday City Council meeting. The numbers reflected the city’s budget from October through March. Numbers through June would be given as they were made available, Tompkins said.
LEWISVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
advocatemag.com

Community prosecutor files lawsuit against Bar 3606, OT Tavern landlord

The community prosecutor has filed a lawsuit against the landlord of the OT Tavern and Bar 3606 property, according to the Lower Greenville Neighborhood Association. The lawsuit, which was filed at the request of District 14 City Council member Paul Ridley, demands remediation of the crime issues surrounding the Lower Greenville property.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Protestors rally in support of abortion rights in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A large group of protestors turned out in Dallas Saturday morning, braving the summer heat to demonstrate against the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.Several North Texans attended the "Rising Together Rally for Our Rights" in Dallas on June 25. The protest, which started at 10:00 a.m., was hosted by the Dallas County Democratic Party and took place at the Main Street Garden Park.Many supporters of abortion rights showed up with signs expressing their opposition to the ruling, some of which pointed out what their holders see as a distinction between how Texas responds to school shootings versus abortions.Another protest was scheduled to take place in Fort Worth later that day. The "Decision Day Action" will be held at 12 p.m. outside the Tarrant County courthouse downtown.Opponents of abortion rights planned to hold a "Life is Louder" rally outside of the Texas Capitol in Austin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday. Students for Life Action hosted the demonstration.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy