Shreveport, LA

Procession, tentative funeral arrangements announced for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell

By Carolyn Roy
 2 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – A procession is planned for Friday to bring the body of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell home from Florida.

Caldwell drowned last week off the Gulf Coast of Florida in an apparent boating accident.

According to the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office, the procession will meet at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home in Pensacola and begin the procession north through Baton Rouge and up I-49 into Shreveport, where it will end at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Jewell Street.

Law enforcement units are expected to join the procession along the way and escort along the route.

Visitation is tentatively planned for Thursday, June 30 and the funeral is tentatively planned for Friday, July 1. More details are expected to be released on Monday, June 27.

Caldwell served as Shreveport’s City Marshall for 14 years and served a total of 25 years in law enforcement. He worked in the Caddo Sheriff’s Office for five years before becoming a deputy with the Shreveport City Marshal Office and advancing to the elected position of City Marshal in 2008.

sbmag.net

SB Profile – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator

In Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator’s office, a huge organizational chart of the department hangs on the wall. The desk is neat and tidy — nothing extra, and nothing out of place. Guests are welcome to sit across from Prator in a comfy wingback chair. Next to the chair is a side table with a lamp and a family Bible. The only thing that feels extraneous in the whole room is the plush cow next to the Bible. It’s the only hint in the room of his upbringing and his life outside of law enforcement. “Growing up, we worked, and worked hard,” Prator said. “I raised cows. I love farming, being outside. I can fix anything.” “I was very fortunate to have the dad and mom that I had. They raised me right to treat everybody the same. Dad always said, ‘A Prator’s no better than anybody else, but nobody’s better than a Prator.’ That’s the way you treat people, like we are all the same.” Prator was born in Clarksville, Tenn. The family moved to the North Highlands neighborhood in Shreveport when he was in the second grade. He went to North Highlands Elementary School and Hamilton Terrace. He attended Byrd High School his freshman year, then transferred and graduated from Northwood.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KEEL Radio

Shreveport Jail Inmate Dies After Beating in the Lockup

Shreveport city jail inmate has died after he was reportedly beaten by a fellow inmate while in the lockup. The elderly male prisoner died Monday, June 20th at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. 72-year-old Bobbie Young died at 4:39 p.m. at Ochsner, where he had been taken with head injuries back...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man gets max for 2019 shooting in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man got the maximum sentence Wednesday for his conviction in the shooting and wounding of another man in the parking lot of an MLK community center. Tyrone Braden, 47, was convicted on May 25 of second-degree battery for the shooting in the parking...
