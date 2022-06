All Katie Pericak wants to do is see the pop band MUNA when they come to New York City this fall. But hefty fees are preventing her from making that a reality. Pericak was ready to pay the $73 it costs to buy a ticket. But she wasn’t banking on a $23 service charge or the additional $2.50 electronic transfer fee that appeared when she went to checkout, bringing the total to just shy of $100.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO