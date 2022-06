PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis hit a tying home run in the eighth before pulling off a defensive gem and delivering a game-ending single in the 10th, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 8-7 Thursday.Chavis' solo homer, his seventh this season, made it 7-all after the Cubs scored five times in the top of the eighth."Those are those moments you kind of dream of," Chavis said of the homer. "It's funny. There have been so many moments where I've been preparing to go up to bat, or up at bat, and you think about trying to create that....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO