One year later: What we know about the Surfside condo collapse

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE – June 24 will mark one year since the tragic partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building that claimed the lives of 98 residents in Surfside. Memorial services are planned throughout the day, including a private event with family members and survivors at the precise moment of the...

COVID-19 update: Here are the latest statistics for Florida

COVID-19 is again surging across Florida with the pandemic’s key indicators on the rise since late March, although positivity rates in South Florida’s three counties have been showing signs of leveling off this week. After steadily rising since the last week of March, testing positivity rates in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties have dropped or held steady at or just about 20% since ...
Study reveals pharmaceuticals showing up in fish from South Florida waters

Biscayne Bay has always been a playful, backyard water park for "Capt. Mo" Estevez, a popular inshore and flats fishing guide for Miami Bonefishing at Key Biscayne's Crandon Park Marina. But, the Miami native wasn't too surprised after reading a recent report that linked drugs to the fish in those...
Panel finds probable cause to revoke the certification of Broward sheriff Gregory Tony

A state panel found probable cause Tuesday to revoke the law enforcement accreditation of a South Florida sheriff Gregory Tony appointed after the Parkland school shooting after investigators found he lied repeatedly about killing another teenager almost 30 years ago. The decision by the three-member Criminal Justice and Standards Training...
Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian Dies at 58

City of Miami Beach Commissioner Mark Samuelian died Wednesday at age 58, city officials said. His partner, Laura Dominguez, said he died of an "unexpected illness" and did not give further details. The city has ordered flags to be flown at half-mast to honor Samuelian. The 58-year-old had just been...
Why Surgeons Are Appealing Florida’s Emergency BBL Safety Ruling

Earlier this month the Florida Board of Medicine made an unprecedented ruling that limits the number of Brazilian Butt Lift procedures a surgeon can perform to three per day and requires the use of ultrasound guidance while performing these surgeries. The ruling comes after a series of BBL-related deaths occurred in Miami and many surgeons in the state consider it to be a knee-jerk reaction that will not improve patient safety as the majority of surgeons in the state perform the procedure safely. This week, a newly formed organization called Surgeons for Safety filed an appeal to block the new restrictions.
Best BBQ in Florida: Here's 12 restaurants, food trucks from Palm Beach to Pensacola

Summer is here and the time is right for some grilling. It's a favorite outdoor activity but occasionally you want to enjoy barbecue that someone else grills. There's something about Floridians and barbecue. Maybe it's because the term "barbecue" — the English word from the Spanish "barbacoa" — has origins from the language of the Taíno people in the Caribbean and the Timucua of Florida, who called it "barabicu."
Miami Condo Residents Protest Association Over Buildings' ‘Alarming' Issues

Owners of a condominium near Miami International Airport aired their grievances in a protest Thursday over worries about the condition of their buildings, saying there's cracking, roof leaks and other "alarming" issues. A group of residents from the Blue Lagoon Condominiums, located at 5085-5099 NW 7th Street, gathered to protest...
Hero Broward (FL) Firefighter Now Under Arrest for Misuse of Parking Passes

A Broward County Florida firefighter/paramedic hailed for rescuing two fellow firefighters in an apparatus crash in 2015 now finds himself facing charges for misusing parking passes meant for official business. The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested Firefighters/Paramedic Mario Artze-Ordiales and charged him with with stealing $3,000 from the county by misusing...
DeSantis Called 'Heartless,' Accused of not Caring for his Family

FORT LAUDERDALE—During a rally in protest of the Supreme Court ruling that overturned the Roe vs. Wade abortion ruling, State Senator Tina Polsky (D) announced to the crowd of about 250 at the Esplanade in Downtown Fort Lauderdale that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis didn't care about women, particularly his wife and daughters.
"Active Threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE - An overnight "active threat" drill at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport involved four different scenarios, complete with the help of over 500 volunteers and first responders. "There are several different segments, which is not only going to test the Sheriff's office in our capabilities and our response elements, but the communication aspects of coordinating all of the different aspects from Homeland Security, BCAD, and the memberships that are all really responsible for safeguarding this facility," said Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony. First responders and law enforcement officers had to navigate through a simulated car bomb situation, N active shooter situation, a family reunification site, and a law enforcement command center. "Most of the time when you have a drill this large, with this many agencies, over 30 agencies, that are responding to this drill you need to have a good coordination communication and collaboration. That's going to be one of the biggest things that you take away, so each drill that we do we do that again better and better," said Michael Nonnemacher, the airport's Chief Operating Officer.  
Only 8% of households can afford a single-family home in Broward County

Only about 8% of households in Broward County can afford a single-family home at the median sale price, according to a new study. Based on spending the recommended 30% of income on housing, a home at the median sale price for Broward County, around $545,000, is far out of reach for almost all residents in South Florida, according to a preliminary assessment from researchers at Florida ...
Planned Parenthood to Hold Event in Miami After SCOTUS Overturns Roe v. Wade

The Florida Planned Parenthood PAC is set to hold events in Miami, Tampa and Jacksonville on Friday afternoon in response to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health. Friday's SCOTUS decision resulted in Roe v. Wade being overturned, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had...
Woodfield Country Club Sues Homeowner Over Unpaid Fees

WARNING TO HOMEOWNERS: Your HOA, Country Club Can Foreclose Over Unpaid Quarterly Assessment. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is a warning to anyone who believes it’s okay to to disregard the fees, dues, or assessments billed by your homeowners association or country club […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Advocacy Groups File Lawsuit Challenging Miami’s Practice of Destroying Property of People Experiencing Homelessness

MIAMI, FL – Legal Services of Greater Miami, Southern Legal Counsel, American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Florida, and ACLU of Florida Greater Miami Chapter today filed a federal lawsuit challenging the City of Miami’s practice of destroying the personal property of people experiencing homelessness in violation of their constitutional right to be free from unreasonable seizure, as well as their right to due process.
