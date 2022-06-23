ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6/23

pahomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers will break up as temperatures warm,...

www.pahomepage.com

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Dramatic cooldown and windy

What a change! We were sweating yesterday with the high humidity and temps in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today, it's feeling more like early May! Last evening's cold front has ushered in a much cooler air mass with highs only reaching the upper 60s and low 70s today. In fact, the mountains likely won't get out of the upper 50s. In addition, a steady northwest wind will be gusting 30-35 mph at times.Expect more clouds to roll through this afternoon. Not a bad day ... just not very summery. Tonight is very cool for early June as temps fall into...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 6/24 Friday forecast

Forecast: Today's a better looking day with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs closer to normal (low 80s). Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and mild with temps only falling into the 60s. Tomorrow will be sunny and hotter with highs well into the 80s with some 90s inland. Sunday will remain hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.Looking Ahead: Monday will feature showers and cooler temperatures. Expect highs only in the upper 70s to around 80. Sunshine returns on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
ENVIRONMENT

