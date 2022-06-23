ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Transgender players can choose men's or women's team - German FA

By Reuters
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransgender and non-binary footballers can now decide themselves whether to play for a men's or women's team instead of being bound by personal identification data, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Thursday. It said the ruling was included in the DFB match regulation for amateurs, the junior regulation...

www.espn.com

Comments / 23

ratherbboating
2d ago

i wonder how many biological females will decide to try to play on the male team. answer: zero....because they will get destroyed like the uswnt did by u15 boys around 2017

Reply(1)
19
Brad Legotti
2d ago

I understand that you want respect, but without love, it’s meaningless. And love doesn’t celebrate lies but rejoices with the truth. So it’s not that I “don’t want to learn.” It’s that I refuse to concede the truth for a lie, sanity for mental illness, and reality for delusion. Men are men and women are women. #biologyisreal

Reply
12
Susan Cox Stevens
2d ago

This is insane@!@@ And we thought the German's had common sense! I guess we need to boycott all German Football teams because of this!

Reply
4
