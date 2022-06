By now you may have heard that the only independently owned pharmacy in Batavia, Alberty Drug Store, is in the process of closing. Beginning this week, they will only be open to fill prescriptions, which will be the case until sometime in July. The detailed story is available at the website of our news partner, The Batavian. A direct link to the story is available here: https://www.thebatavian.com/howard-b-owens/during-its-100th-year-in-business-alberty-drugs-is-closing-next-month/609482.

BATAVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO