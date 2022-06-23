Daily Rewind June 23rd

If you’re looking for any new originals to watch on Peacock in July 2022, you’ve got a few intriguing options. At the top of the list is a new dark comedy called The Resort, created by Andy Siara (Palm Springs) and starring William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs). Other highlights include Trigger Point, Hart to Heart, and Love Island. There will also be new The Office: Superfan Episodes in July.

