It turns out that the fan you see in every stereotype of a dancing senorita is not just a cliché—it is 107 degrees the day I arrive in Madrid, people are waving these things on the street, and there is even one in my room at the Four Seasons, where I am staying because I am on a Cartier high jewelry trip to Spain! Which means I get to stay in hotels I could only walk by in my real life—or maybe stop in for a drink (if someone else is paying).

