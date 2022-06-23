Monster Burmese Python Caught in South Florida

A 9-foot-long gator was euthanized after it ate a 40-pound black Labrador retriever that was chasing a ball in Tallahassee, Florida. “Boom, the water just sort of exploded,” Josh Wells said of the horrifying incident that left his pet, Toby, dead. “He never barked. He never saw it.” A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper hunted down the alligator in the water near the J.R. Alford Greenway, and also found a 6-foot gator there. Toby’s remains were returned to Wells, who told the Tallahassee Democrat, “No one wants to go by gator, you know?”
