Florida State

Monster Burmese Python Caught in South Florida

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt nearly 18 feet long, weighing 215 pounds, the female Burmese Python displayed...

TheDailyBeast

9-Foot Gator Eats 40-Pound Black Lab in Florida

A 9-foot-long gator was euthanized after it ate a 40-pound black Labrador retriever that was chasing a ball in Tallahassee, Florida. “Boom, the water just sort of exploded,” Josh Wells said of the horrifying incident that left his pet, Toby, dead. “He never barked. He never saw it.” A Florida Fish and Wildlife trapper hunted down the alligator in the water near the J.R. Alford Greenway, and also found a 6-foot gator there. Toby’s remains were returned to Wells, who told the Tallahassee Democrat, “No one wants to go by gator, you know?”
UPI News

Alligator lunges out of water at Florida man

June 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man taking photos and video of an alligator he spotted in a pond at a public park said he was surprised when the reptile lunged out of the water at him. Foster Thorbjornsen said he spotted the 8-to-10-foot gator in the water while he...
Fox News

Parasailing accident in Florida Keys leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A woman died and her son and nephew sustained injuries following a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day. Strong winds threw the three relatives into a bridge Monday around 5:30 p.m., according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials. The FWC and the U.S. Coast Guard are investigating the accident.
The Independent

Man dies after being bitten by alligator as he looked for frisbees in Florida lake

A man’s body was found with an arm ripped off at a lake in a Florida public park serving as an alligator habitat. The 47-year-old man had been gathering frisbees which had ended up in the lake after being used by players on an adjoining disc golf course. The death is the first fatal attack by an alligator in Florida since 2019. The man’s remains were found on Tuesday at the lake spanning 53 acres in John S Taylor Park in Largo, west of Tampa on Florida’s western coast. A spokesperson for the Largo Police Department said the agency...
Tampa Bay Times

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

Florida’s COVID-19 cases kept climbing last week as two new variants spread across the state. Average daily cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 last week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as well. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had nearly 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 patients, up 13% from the prior week.
insideedition.com

Alligator Bites Off Part of Man’s Leg in Florida After He Mistook It for Dog

A man in Florida had part of his leg bitten off by an angry alligator after the person mistook it for a dog, cops said, according to the New York Post. The incident occurred outside the Warm Mineral Springs Motel in North Port, Florida, around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The man saw something moving in the bushes, thinking it was a dog, but when he approached it, it turned out to be a gator, according to reports.
Robb Report

This Antique-Filled $25 Million Florida Mansion Comes With 100 Feet of Private Beachfront

Click here to read the full article. There’s something for everyone at this $25 million South Florida manse, whether you’re an art lover, car aficionado, sun seeker or history buff. Located in Highland Beach, Florida, which is part of Palm Beach County, this residence also pleasantly stands out from its neighbors with its gorgeous Renaissance-style architecture.   The grand entrance looks plucked out of Italy and has two sweeping stone staircases that lead to the front door. Inside, there’s a dramatic double-height foyer with tall glass windows that drench the home in natural sunlight. The 12,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms...
TODAY.com

Florida woman saves pet dog from alligator attack: 'It’s killing her'

A Florida woman faced her fears this week when she fended off an alligator after the animal attacked her pet dog in her backyard. Stephany Pineda told NBC Miami that on Wednesday, June 8, she went outside of her home in Plantation, Florida to find that a seven-and-a-half foot alligator had her 2-year-old French bulldog Gloria’s head in its mouth.
Tampa Bay Times

‘It could happen fast:’ Meteorologist tells Floridians to monitor Gulf system

The first storm of the Atlantic hurricane season may arrive just in time for the season’s June 1 start date. A tropical system over the Yucatan Peninsula, the remnants of a Pacific hurricane that struck Mexico on Monday, has a 60 percent chance of strengthening into a tropical storm or depression later this week, the National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday morning. If it reaches sustained winds of at least 39 mph, it would be named Alex.
Whiskey Riff

12-Year-Old Florida Girl Lands Junior World Record Blue Marlin At Whopping 624 Pounds

A 12-year-old girl may have just etched her name in the record books with this once in a lifetime catch. According to The Destin Log, Elizabeth Arn and her father Jonathan of Panama City Beach charted a 43-foot G&S Boat named Dacia, captained by Randy Baker, at Cape Verde off the coast of Africa, along with first mate Stephen Hall, second mate Chase Travers, and captain Scott Murie who served as gaff man.

