Massachusetts State

Baker, Lawmakers at Odds Over Suspending State Gas Tax

capecoddaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker (R) and Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts...

capecoddaily.com

thegraftonnews.com

State Senate's bond bill includes money for Worcester-area projects

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts State Senate on June 16 passed a $5.07 billion general government bond bill to authorize funds for construction projects related to health care, higher education, information technology, workforce development, the environment, affordable housing and more. The bill also includes a moratorium on the construction of new prisons in Massachusetts.
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Gas Tax Holiday Supported By Governor Baker And President Biden

(Boston, MA) Governor Baker joins President Biden in calling for a gas tax holiday. With inflation at the high rate of 8.6%, the Governor is looking for ways to help the most financially vulnerable residents including seniors, families, and renters. Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito said in a joint...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signs order protecting abortion rights: ‘I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision by the Supreme Court’

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued an executive order Friday protecting abortion rights in the Bay State, coming just hours after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away access to reproductive health care for millions of women across the United States. “I am deeply disappointed in today’s decision...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecoddaily.com

Baker Signs Bill Ensuring Mail-In Ballots, Early Voting

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker (R) has signed into law a voting rights bill designed to ensure that mail-in ballots and early voting become permanent fixtures in future Massachusetts elections. The new law signed Wednesday had passed the Democrat-controlled Massachusetts House and Senate by wide margins. It would… .
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Gov. Baker announces improvements to supplier diversity efforts in Fiscal Year 2021

Executive Order bolstering Supplier Diversity Office signed alongside release of Supplier Diversity Fiscal Year 2021 Annual Report. The Baker-Polito Administration today announced several improvements and updates to the state’s supplier diversity efforts that will further strengthen the Commonwealth’s commitment to equity in the state’s contracting process, including a new Executive Order that will provide greater opportunities for diverse and small Massachusetts businesses. The Administration also announced several new tools and new outreach efforts to further expand the network of diverse businesses working with state government.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts GOP files lawsuit against mail-in voting reform signed into law this week by Gov. Charlie Baker

A day after Gov. Charlie Baker signed a voting reforms package into law, the Massachusetts Republican Party on Thursday filed a lawsuit to overturn it. The so-called VOTES Act permanently expands early voting timelines and allows no-excuse voting by mail, a measure that MassGOP Chairman Jim Lyons called unconstitutional on Thursday afternoon as his party filed his lawsuit to block the new legislation from taking effect.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

Protests continue in Massachusetts after Roe overturned

BOSTON (WHDH) - Demonstrators marched through Boston for the second straight day to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and said they don’t plan to stop anytime soon. “It’s really important that we are out here putting pressure on our elected leaders to do...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts Senate staffers to get at least 10% pay raise, but Senate President Karen Spilka stops short of union recognition

Massachusetts Senate staffers will be awarded at least 10% pay raises in July under a new compensation plan unveiled by Beacon Hill leadership this week. But Senate President Karen Spilka has stopped short of voluntarily recognizing employees’ unionization effort underway, formulated in response to gaping salary discrepancies and a lack of workplace protections, including surrounding sexual harassment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Governor Charlie Baker supports gas tax holiday in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Every little bit helps for consumers when it comes to sky high gas prices, but many say a three month suspension of the federal gas tax doesn't go far enough.  "Any little thing helps but 18 cents is not that much.  We need more of a solution," said taxi driver Charles Amisiel.  President Biden's call for the suspension of the 18 cent per gallon federal tax is meant to provide some breathing room for consumers.  But that's assuming all the savings are passed onto them, which makes some economists skeptical.  "It could well be that producers take some...
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Webster Police chief says Supreme Court ruling won't change gun laws in Mass.

WEBSTER, Mass. - A local police chief said not much will change here in Massachusetts, in terms of the way people get a license to carry a firearm. The Supreme Court threw out a New York law that restricted access to concealed carry permits. It required applicants to show special cause for why they needed the gun. Police departments in Massachusetts oversee who are eligible for a license to carry.
WWLP

Local residents react to Supreme Court firearms ruling

Earlier on Thursday a Supreme Court ruling struck down a New York state law that made it difficult to obtain a permit to carry a handgun outside the home. 22News spoke to local residents in Springfield to gauge how they are feeling about the Supreme Court's decision.
hampdenda.com

State Senate bill to provide drug traffickers with free, tax payer funded, lawyers to protect their drug money

June 23, 2022 -Springfield- Recently, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health released the 2021 opioid related fatalities report for the State of Massachusetts. That reported indicted the Commonwealth has suffered the most overdose deaths in its history, 2,290, which is an almost 9% increase over the prior year’s deaths. As we continue to battle through policy and enforcement, Senate Bill #2671 is on the wrong side of this fight.

