Baker Signs Bill Ensuring Mail-In Ballots, Early Voting

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker (R) and Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House and Senate are at odds over temporarily suspending the state’s 24 cent-per-gallon gas tax. Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano issued a statement Wednesday in response to questions. The two said a gas tax… .
HYANNIS – Massachusetts environmental and health officials suspect Avian Influenza as the cause of deceased birds that have been found along the state’s coastlines recently. Officials said the disease rarely infects humans, though advised residents not to interact with any sick or dead birds they find in the… .
HYANNIS – If Doug the Quahog’s outlook winds up being true, Cape Cod is in for a summer full of sunshine. The 14th annual Quahog Day festivities took place Tuesday, as 85 days of sunshine were predicted by the mollusk at Aselton Park in Hyannis. The event has been held since 2009, when it was […] The post… .
