Massachusetts State

Baker Signs Bill Ensuring Mail-In Ballots, Early Voting

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker (R) has signed into law a...

Baker, Lawmakers at Odds Over Suspending State Gas Tax

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker (R) and Democratic leaders in the Massachusetts House and Senate are at odds over temporarily suspending the state’s 24 cent-per-gallon gas tax. Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano issued a statement Wednesday in response to questions. The two said a gas tax… .
Health Officials Suspect Avian Influenza as Cause of Deceased Birds

HYANNIS – Massachusetts environmental and health officials suspect Avian Influenza as the cause of deceased birds that have been found along the state’s coastlines recently. Officials said the disease rarely infects humans, though advised residents not to interact with any sick or dead birds they find in the… .
Bright Days Ahead: Doug the Quahog Predicts a Summer of Sunshine

HYANNIS – If Doug the Quahog’s outlook winds up being true, Cape Cod is in for a summer full of sunshine. The 14th annual Quahog Day festivities took place Tuesday, as 85 days of sunshine were predicted by the mollusk at Aselton Park in Hyannis. The event has been held since 2009, when it was […] The post… .
HYANNIS, NE

