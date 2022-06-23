Video: NYPD Officers Save Woman From Subway Tracks

New body camera footage released by the NYPD show two officer saving a 25-year-old woman who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn this week.

The video shows the woman walking in front of an officer along the edge of the “R” platform at the 95th Street station when she suddenly falls to her left and lands on the tracks.

Footage from a second officer’s body camera shows the first officer immediately jumping onto the tracks and lifting her up to the platform where the second officer was waiting.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

