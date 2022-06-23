ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Video: NYPD Officers Save Woman From Subway Tracks

By Terry Trahim
710 WOR
710 WOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXNx0_0gJY5aQI00

New body camera footage released by the NYPD show two officer saving a 25-year-old woman who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn this week.

The video shows the woman walking in front of an officer along the edge of the “R” platform at the 95th Street station when she suddenly falls to her left and lands on the tracks.

Footage from a second officer’s body camera shows the first officer immediately jumping onto the tracks and lifting her up to the platform where the second officer was waiting.

The woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

3 found dead inside Queens home: NYPD

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – Three people were found dead inside a home in Queens Friday, NYPD officials said. Officers responded to the home in South Jamaica on 155th Street at 2:16 p.m. and found a 22-year-old woman on a bed with signs of trauma on her body, police said. Officers searched the home and found […]
QUEENS, NY
internewscast.com

NYC robber stabs victims before stealing cash, cops say

A knife-wielding fiend stabbed two people in the Bronx in separate incidents before grabbing their cash and fleeing, police said. The unidentified suspect first struck on June 17 at about 4:45 p.m., cops said. The brazen bandit approached a 44-year-old man, who was sitting in front of 536 East 149th...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Mister Softee ice cream truck driver strikes, drags 11-year-old boy in Brooklyn, police say

An 11-year-old boy was clinging to life Saturday after he was struck and dragged by an unlicensed Mister Softee ice cream truck driver, police said Saturday. The child was bicycling near the corner of Sutter Ave. and Hendrix St. in East New York about 6:45 p.m. when the ice cream truck clipped him, knocking him off his bike, cops were told. The child and his bike fell underneath the ice cream ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

Police: Child struck by ice cream truck in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police say a child is critically hurt after being struck by an ice cream truck in Brooklyn.It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Hendrix Street in East New York.Police say a 52-year-old man was driving a Mister Softee truck when he struck an 11-year-old riding a bicycle.The child was taken to a local hospital.Right now, investigators don't suspect any criminality.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Two NYPD cops hurt when fleeing Brooklyn driver side-swipes them

PROSPECT LEFFERTS GARDENS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Two NYPD officers were injured when a motorist they’d stopped in Brooklyn allegedly drove toward and side-swiped them, authorities said Friday. The incident began when the cops conducted a car stop at Empire Boulevard and Flatbush Avenue around 7 p.m. Thursday, officials said. As the officers approached the stopped […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#First Officer#Body Cam#Nypd
Daily News

Homeless man in Brooklyn killed by hit-and-run driver

A hit-and-run driver ran down a homeless man crossing a Brooklyn street early Saturday, cops said. The unidentified victim, who is believed to be in his 60s, was crossing E. 108th St. near Farragut Road in Canarsie just after 4 a.m. when a motorist slammed into him, horrified witnesses told police. The crash took place outside the New York City Housing Authority’s Breukelen Houses, cops said. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Teen fatally shot on Brooklyn street corner, police say

A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot early Saturday during a clash at a Brooklyn street corner, police said. Cops responding to a call of a person shot around 3:15 a.m. found the victim sprawled out on the street outside Brownsville’s Langston Hughes NYCHA housing complex near Sutter Ave. and Osborn St. The teen had been shot once in the torso, cops said. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman run over by drunk driving husband, police say

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday after she was run over by her drunk-driving husband, police said. The 41-year-old victim was on E. 16th St. near Ave. X in Sheepshead Bay at 5:30 p.m. Friday when she opened the door to a black Genesis SUV and began arguing with 34-year-old hubby Myroslav Iakymovych. When Iakymovych started to drive off, the woman grabbed the open door to ...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC New York

80-Year-Old Driver Attacked By Group of Dirt Bikers in Brooklyn: Police

An 80-year-old man was attacked by a group of dirt bike riders in Brooklyn, after one of the bikers struck his vehicle while riding, police said. The man got out of his car after the biker hit his car on Cypress Avenue in Bushwick after 7 p.m. on June 18 , according to police. The victim pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, when the group approached him.
BROOKLYN, NY
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Mohammed Hossain, 27, Arrested

On Friday, June 24, 2022, at 2200 hours, the following 27-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 110th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Mohammed Hossain. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. assault;. harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man threw rocks at family in Harlem park: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly threw rocks at a family trying to enjoy time in a Harlem park June 5, police said Thursday. At about 4 p.m. inside of Jackie Robinson Park, police said a man started throwing rocks at the family, who were sitting on a park bench. One of those rocks […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Reckless drivers kill two, injure two in bloody 26-hour span, police say

Reckless drivers killed two people and sent two others to hospitals with critical injuries in four crashes over a bloody 26-hour span in Brooklyn, police said Saturday. Two hit-and-run drivers, a drunken motorist and an inattentive ice cream truck operator were responsible for the carnage, said cops. The bloodshed began at 2:15 a.m. Friday when a hit-and-run driver slammed into 43-year-old ...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman riding moped struck by hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the driver behind a hit-and-run in Brooklyn. Investigators say a 34-year-old woman was riding a moped when she was struck by a car. It happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday at Throop and Lexington avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. There's no word on a suspect or vehicle description. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
710 WOR

710 WOR

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
886
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice Of New York. Don't miss out on the latest local, sports, political & national news for the greater NYC area from WOR 710.

 https://710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy