ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, MD

Hail to the champs! A salute to teams and players that brought home 2021-22 state titles

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 2 days ago

The 2021-22 season in the Bayside Conference saw local high school athletes competing at the highest levels in the state of Maryland, and a few teams in the Bayside South were able to capture state titles in their sport, representing the Eastern Shore and separating themselves from the rest of their competitors in the state.

Whether it be down to the wire championship battles or dominant performances from athletes who were head and shoulders ahead of the competition, the Bayside South saw teams and players be crowned state champions in the fall, winter and spring seasons.

Here are the Bayside South teams and players that brought home state titles during the 2021-22 season.

Pocomoke field hockey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jcUl0_0gJY4F7M00

The Pocomoke Warriors continued their field hockey dynasty this year, grabbing their 20th state championship during the fall sports season. After running through the Bayside and Class 1A Regional playoffs, the Warriors faced Patuxent in the Class 1A State Championship, in a game that came all the way down to the wire. With just two minutes left, Pocomoke's Aubrey Jackson-Bowen broke the 0-0 tie and scored the championship winning goal to add to Pocomoke's already stacked trophy case.

Bennett boys soccer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h13yw_0gJY4F7M00

Two schools brought soccer state titles back to Salisbury in the fall, representing Salisbury's soccer talent and making it the center of the Maryland boys soccer scene for at least the last season. James M. Bennett's state title came first, and it didn't come easy.

The Clippers' battle with C. Milton Wright took two overtimes and penalty kicks to decide who would win the Class 3A Boys Soccer State Championship. After a shutdown in the first two halves led by goalie Jack Mitchell and the Clippers defense, Bennett would win on penalty kicks, 4-2, with senior JP Wright grabbing the final, championship-clinching goal. Bennett they completed an unbeaten season, not losing a game the entire year.

Parkside boys soccer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08M4jY_0gJY4F7M00

One day after Bennett grabbed a soccer state title, Parkside's boys soccer team would do the same, winning the Class 2A State title in a close matchup with Harford Tech.

Only one goal was scored during the state championship matchup in November. And that goal came at the perfect time for Parkside, as Brady Mancha scored it in the second half to break the 0-0 tie and give Parkside a lead that they would not relinquish. Parkside also finished the season unbeaten, with no losses and only two draws on their record at the end of the year.

Stephen Decatur wrestling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wHjvk_0gJY4F7M00

After winning back-to-back Dual Meet State Championships in 2019 and 2020, the Decatur Seahawks were unable to defend their two state championships in 2021 due to the pandemic. But that wouldn't stop them from still completing the three-peat in 2022, as they would win their third straight Class 2A Dual Meet State Championship during the winter sports season.

In a back and forth state championship match with Middletown, the Seahawks would go down 27-24 with only two matches left. But Decatur rallied with back-to-back wins by Reid Caimi tying things at 27-27 and Logan Intrieri winning the final match to bring the Dual Meet State title back to Berlin. Decatur's Hall of Fame wrestling coach Todd Martinek, who would retire after the season, ended his coaching career with another state title.

More: Field 7 1/2 of dreams: Little League Challenger Division promotes inclusivity in sports

Alex Koulikov, Stephen Decatur wrestling

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAT3q_0gJY4F7M00

Speaking of Decatur wrestling, along with their Dual Meet State Title, they also had a wrestler bring back an individual state championship this season. Decatur's Alex Koulikov won the Maryland state champion in the 195 weight class in March, becoming the school's 10th individual state championship in program history.

Jaden Shelton, Mardela

Mardela's Jaden Shelton had an incredible season, competing in both indoor and outdoor track and field and grabbing three state titles. Shelton won the Class 1A 55m Hurdles State Championship during the indoor track season in the winter, and during the outdoor season in the spring, Shelton went on to win state titles in the 110m Hurdles and 300m Hurdles, putting a cap on a dominant season.

Parkside girls track and field

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YuYrZ_0gJY4F7M00

After winning the 4x100m Relay in 2021, Parkside's Girl's Track and Field team repeated as Class 2A 4x100m State Champions during the spring season. Their team of Jaelynn Hudson, RaNiya Corbin, Alyssa Maldonado and Amanda Ballard were the ones to bring defend Parkside's state title and grab another set of gold medals in outdoor track competition.

More: 5-time state champ: Parkside track titan Amanda Ballard closing out prep career on top

Amanda Ballard

Parkside's Amanda Ballard was already a two-time track and field state champion coming into her senior season, and she would grab three more state titles to close out her high school career this past spring. Along with being apart of Parkside's 4X100m Relay team that defended their title this season, she also grabbed titles at the outdoor track and field state championships in the Class 2A 100m Dash and 100m Hurdles. She finished her career as the most decorated track and field athlete in Parkside's history.

Timothy Synowiec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GbilJ_0gJY4F7M00

Timothy Synowiec had a dominant season as a runner throughout the cross country, indoor and outdoor track seasons this year, and won a state championship during the outdoor track season. Synowiec grabbed a gold medal in the 3200 M Run at the Class 3A Maryland Outdoor State Championships, representing the Bennett track team and closing out his senior season with a state title.

Snow Hill boys track and field

Snow Hill's 4x800m Relay team captured a gold medal during the indoor track season. Snow Hill's Seth Barron, Logan Hurney, Ja'Naz Crawley and Diontraye Bratten finished in first at the Class 1A 4x800 at the Indoor State Championship Meet, finishing 11 seconds ahead of second place.

Bryce Purnell

Snow Hill's Bryce Purnell also grabbed a gold medal this season in track and field. During the outdoor season in the spring, Purnell finished first in the Shot Put in Class 1A.

Marli McDorman

Pocomoke's Marli McDorman was the lone tennis state champion in the Bayside South this season, and she also made school history in her championship win. McDonald became the first Pocomoke tennis player to win a state title, as she won the Class 1A Girls Singles State Tournament in the spring.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Hail to the champs! A salute to teams and players that brought home 2021-22 state titles

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Dispatch

Berlin Little League 11-12 All-Stars Won Tournament

The Berlin Little League 11-12 All-Stars won their league tournament last week, beating Delmar, 13-2, in the title game. Pictured, the Berlin 11-12 All-Stars show off their championship trophies and ribbons.
BERLIN, MD
Ocean City Today

Three men stabbed in downtown Ocean City

Three men were taken to hospitals after getting stabbed in downtown Ocean City on Monday night. Police responded to Wicomico Street just before midnight after being alerted to reports of a fight. When the officers arrived, they saw a fight between several individuals and intervened. Three of the individuals were...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Grace Otley takes the 2022 Miss Delaware crown

Miss Dover Grace Otley took the 2022 Miss Delaware crown at the Milton Theatre June 17. Her platform is teaching others to love themselves through music. Her talent was singing while playing the violin and piano. Taking first runner-up was Miss Brandywine Allison Dayton. Second runner-up went to Miss Coastal...
MILTON, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware State Fair leaders are excited as opening day draws near

HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
HARRINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, MD
City
Salisbury, MD
State
Maryland State
City
Snow Hill, MD
City
Middletown, MD
Local
Maryland Education
Salisbury, MD
Sports
Snow Hill, MD
Sports
Salisbury, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Sports
progressivegrocer.com

Infarm Plants Newest Growing Center in Maryland

Global vertical-farming company Infarm will drive its U.S. expansion by establishing its third growing center, which is set to be company’s largest facility to date, near Baltimore. In addition to Infarm’s existing vertical farming facility in Seattle and one planned for Austin, Texas, the new Northeast Growing Center will...
COLUMBIA, MD
WJLA

Rapper Nelly to perform at Maryland State Fair concert series in September

TIMONIUM, MD — Rapper Nelly is coming to Maryland to headline the State Fair!. He will be featured in a concert series presented by M&T Bank. The event is called the 2022 Live! ON TRACK! Concert Series at The Maryland State Fair featuring shows with rap superstar NELLY, Country Music Sensations Niko Moon and Lauren Alaina, and Legendary Rock Band Styx.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Tropical Storm Agnes: 50 years later, still the biggest story I ever covered

I learned a lot from Tropical Storm Agnes, arguably the most impactful storm to hit the Chesapeake Bay in the several thousand years the current estuary has existed. Not least among those lessons was the importance of timing. Agnes struck 50 years ago this June, before I had worked on the Baltimore Sun long enough to even get my name on the front page stories I wrote about the storm. I wasn’t assigned them because of my reportorial skills; I had a big GMC pickup with enough clearance to traverse flooded roads.
ENVIRONMENT
fox5dc.com

U.S. Army prisoner of war vet honored after 55 years

WASHINGTON - It took more than half a century, but on Thursday a Maryland army veteran finally has an honor he earned as a prisoner of war. It's nor only a story of endurance, but a frustrating fight against red tape to make things right. Ronald Dolecki is a U.S....
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Tennis Player#Seahawks#Salute#Highschoolsports#The Eastern Shore#Pocomoke
weaa.org

Slain deputy remembered as friend, role model, protector

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff’s deputy who was fatally shot last week as he tried to arrest a fugitive is being remembered as a protector, a father and a beloved friend with an infectious smile. News outlets report that friends, family, dignitaries and more than 1,000...
SALISBURY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Donald Trump-endorsed Maryland governor hopeful Dan Cox to hold car rally at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda

Concerned Americans Seeking Truth will host a car rally for Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda this Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 10:00 AM. "Bring your cars, vans, SUVs, trucks and parade with us to support Dan Cox for governor of the great state of Maryland," the event announcement reads. Cox, a Maryland state delegate from Frederick County, has been endorsed by President Donald Trump. He faces Gov. Larry Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz, attorney and former state delegate Robin Ficker, and attorney Joe Werner in the July 19 GOP primary.
BETHESDA, MD
WBOC

Wicomico County Corporal Glenn Hilliard Laid to Rest

SALISBURY, Md.- Funeral services were held Tuesday afternoon for Cpl. Glenn Hilliard, the Wicomico County sheriff's deputy who was shot and killed last week while trying to arrest a fugitive. More than 1,000 officers from Delaware, Maryland and other states, along with members of the community that Hilliard served, attended...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Bay Net

PUBLIC NOTICE: Increase In Motorcycle Activity In Southern Maryland

SOLOMONS, Md. – Harley Davidson has selected Solomons, MD as one of their Mid-Atlantic Regional HOG Rallies for 2022. The rally begins Thursday, June 23rd, and will run through Saturday, June 25th, 2022. Approximately 1,500 attendees are expected to attend this rally over the planned 3-day event, with HOG...
SOLOMONS, MD
Cape Gazette

Stell Parker Selby files to run for RD 20 seat

Lifelong Delawarean Esthelda Parker Selby filed June 23 to run as a Democrat to represent District 20 residents in the Delaware House of Representatives. This seat is open since the Republican incumbent has announced his candidacy for Delaware Senate in the 6th District. In her announcement speech at the Jason...
MILTON, DE
The Dispatch

Visiting Volunteer Firefighter Dies Crossing Coastal Highway

OCEAN CITY — A vehicle-pedestrian collision on Coastal Highway on Monday night claimed the life of a visiting volunteer firefighter in the resort for the annual convention. The Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred around 9:40 p.m. on Coastal Highway in the area of 46th Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the roadway and not in a marked crosswalk, according to police reports.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Dispatch

Wor-Wic Community College Held a Reception for Retired Employees

Wor-Wic Community College recently held a reception for employees who retired after many years of dedicated service to the college. Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic, in the back row at far left, is shown with some of this year’s retirees, from left, next to Hoy, Deborah D. Fries, assistant professor of mathematics, 37 years; and Dr. Edward T. Taylor, professor of biological science, 23 years. In the front row, from left, are Georgia Cooper, administrative associate III in the continuing education and workforce development division, 13 years; Nora L. Lebois, executive assistant to the president, 12 years; and Rosemarie Bagnall, administrative associate I in student services, 10 years.
SALISBURY, MD
starpublications.online

Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp/Crab Balls event

The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, June 24, from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St., Delmar, Md. This will be the last event until September. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of...
DELMAR, MD
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

3K+
Followers
691
Post
304K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy