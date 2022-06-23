Hail to the champs! A salute to teams and players that brought home 2021-22 state titles

The 2021-22 season in the Bayside Conference saw local high school athletes competing at the highest levels in the state of Maryland, and a few teams in the Bayside South were able to capture state titles in their sport, representing the Eastern Shore and separating themselves from the rest of their competitors in the state.

Whether it be down to the wire championship battles or dominant performances from athletes who were head and shoulders ahead of the competition, the Bayside South saw teams and players be crowned state champions in the fall, winter and spring seasons.

Here are the Bayside South teams and players that brought home state titles during the 2021-22 season.

Pocomoke field hockey

The Pocomoke Warriors continued their field hockey dynasty this year, grabbing their 20th state championship during the fall sports season. After running through the Bayside and Class 1A Regional playoffs, the Warriors faced Patuxent in the Class 1A State Championship, in a game that came all the way down to the wire. With just two minutes left, Pocomoke's Aubrey Jackson-Bowen broke the 0-0 tie and scored the championship winning goal to add to Pocomoke's already stacked trophy case.

Bennett boys soccer

Two schools brought soccer state titles back to Salisbury in the fall, representing Salisbury's soccer talent and making it the center of the Maryland boys soccer scene for at least the last season. James M. Bennett's state title came first, and it didn't come easy.

The Clippers' battle with C. Milton Wright took two overtimes and penalty kicks to decide who would win the Class 3A Boys Soccer State Championship. After a shutdown in the first two halves led by goalie Jack Mitchell and the Clippers defense, Bennett would win on penalty kicks, 4-2, with senior JP Wright grabbing the final, championship-clinching goal. Bennett they completed an unbeaten season, not losing a game the entire year.

Parkside boys soccer

One day after Bennett grabbed a soccer state title, Parkside's boys soccer team would do the same, winning the Class 2A State title in a close matchup with Harford Tech.

Only one goal was scored during the state championship matchup in November. And that goal came at the perfect time for Parkside, as Brady Mancha scored it in the second half to break the 0-0 tie and give Parkside a lead that they would not relinquish. Parkside also finished the season unbeaten, with no losses and only two draws on their record at the end of the year.

Stephen Decatur wrestling

After winning back-to-back Dual Meet State Championships in 2019 and 2020, the Decatur Seahawks were unable to defend their two state championships in 2021 due to the pandemic. But that wouldn't stop them from still completing the three-peat in 2022, as they would win their third straight Class 2A Dual Meet State Championship during the winter sports season.

In a back and forth state championship match with Middletown, the Seahawks would go down 27-24 with only two matches left. But Decatur rallied with back-to-back wins by Reid Caimi tying things at 27-27 and Logan Intrieri winning the final match to bring the Dual Meet State title back to Berlin. Decatur's Hall of Fame wrestling coach Todd Martinek, who would retire after the season, ended his coaching career with another state title.

Alex Koulikov, Stephen Decatur wrestling

Speaking of Decatur wrestling, along with their Dual Meet State Title, they also had a wrestler bring back an individual state championship this season. Decatur's Alex Koulikov won the Maryland state champion in the 195 weight class in March, becoming the school's 10th individual state championship in program history.

Jaden Shelton, Mardela

Mardela's Jaden Shelton had an incredible season, competing in both indoor and outdoor track and field and grabbing three state titles. Shelton won the Class 1A 55m Hurdles State Championship during the indoor track season in the winter, and during the outdoor season in the spring, Shelton went on to win state titles in the 110m Hurdles and 300m Hurdles, putting a cap on a dominant season.

Parkside girls track and field

After winning the 4x100m Relay in 2021, Parkside's Girl's Track and Field team repeated as Class 2A 4x100m State Champions during the spring season. Their team of Jaelynn Hudson, RaNiya Corbin, Alyssa Maldonado and Amanda Ballard were the ones to bring defend Parkside's state title and grab another set of gold medals in outdoor track competition.

Amanda Ballard

Parkside's Amanda Ballard was already a two-time track and field state champion coming into her senior season, and she would grab three more state titles to close out her high school career this past spring. Along with being apart of Parkside's 4X100m Relay team that defended their title this season, she also grabbed titles at the outdoor track and field state championships in the Class 2A 100m Dash and 100m Hurdles. She finished her career as the most decorated track and field athlete in Parkside's history.

Timothy Synowiec

Timothy Synowiec had a dominant season as a runner throughout the cross country, indoor and outdoor track seasons this year, and won a state championship during the outdoor track season. Synowiec grabbed a gold medal in the 3200 M Run at the Class 3A Maryland Outdoor State Championships, representing the Bennett track team and closing out his senior season with a state title.

Snow Hill boys track and field

Snow Hill's 4x800m Relay team captured a gold medal during the indoor track season. Snow Hill's Seth Barron, Logan Hurney, Ja'Naz Crawley and Diontraye Bratten finished in first at the Class 1A 4x800 at the Indoor State Championship Meet, finishing 11 seconds ahead of second place.

Bryce Purnell

Snow Hill's Bryce Purnell also grabbed a gold medal this season in track and field. During the outdoor season in the spring, Purnell finished first in the Shot Put in Class 1A.

Marli McDorman

Pocomoke's Marli McDorman was the lone tennis state champion in the Bayside South this season, and she also made school history in her championship win. McDonald became the first Pocomoke tennis player to win a state title, as she won the Class 1A Girls Singles State Tournament in the spring.

