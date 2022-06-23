ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts gas prices continue slow drop to $4.98 a gallon

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

Gov. Baker supports gas tax holiday on top of proposed federal suspension 02:23

BOSTON - Gas prices in Massachusetts continued to drop Thursday, down to $4.98 a gallon, according to AAA .

Prices have fallen slowly since hitting a record high $5.05 back on June 12.

The national average is down as well to $4.94 a gallon as of Thursday. That's down from a record high of $5.02 set back on June 14.

California still has the highest average price in the nation at $6.36 a gallon.

Diesel prices in Massachusetts have also been dropping steadily. The average for a gallon Thursday was $6.16, down from the record high $6.41 set back on May 18.

