Next Weather: Temps climb back into the 90s on Thursday

By WCCO Staff
 2 days ago

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:40

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will climb back into the 90s in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

Dew points will be comfortable, though, so it won't feel as hot as it did earlier in the week.

There's a chance of pop-up storms during the morning commute. Later on and into the overnight hours there will be storm chances in the Duluth area and in western Minnesota.

Temperatures stay in the 90s on Friday, and the humidity will increase. There will be another chance of storms Friday night, starting out west and weakening as they make their way east.

A cooldown comes this weekend, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s on Sunday.

CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Humidity set to drop dramatically Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After days of stifling heat and humidity earlier this week, both are finally set to back off going into the crux of the weekend.WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says that Saturday morning could still bring some more showers, but by mid-afternoon those should have moved through.The dew point will make a dramatic plunge from "very humid" territory late Saturday morning, into downright refreshing by Sunday morning."Your next chance to open the windows (arrives) by tonight," Augustyniak said.That said, Augustyniak said he expects it to be somewhat blustery Saturday night and Sunday. Highs should reach 80 Saturday, but will only be in the mid-70s on Sunday before the next work week brings typical temperatures for this time of year, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s."We're still running low on rain, particularly in the Twin Cities," Augustyniak said. "in the last week 'abnormally dry' conditions were added to the drought monitor, as we run about 2.75" below average for the month of June."There was plenty of severe weather overnight in the northern part of the state, with some additional flooding on top of what was already happening from the previous round of rain.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Thunderstorms rumbling over north-central, northeastern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Severe thunderstorms over parts of Minnesota are expected to diminish Friday morning, but WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says that another round is expected to push in Friday night into Saturday.  Earlier Thursday evening, residents near Brainerd posted images to social media, showing hailstones the size of ping-pong balls. Traffic cameras in the city also captured heavy rainfall.It stays hot Friday, with a high of 90 degrees, and it will also be humid. The storm threat comes after midnight from west to east. Hail and wind are the main concerns once again.It gets notably cooler and less humid as the weekend progresses. Saturday's high will be 80, and Sunday's 75. Temperatures will be running slightly below average for a few days.
CBS Minnesota

Heavy rain closes roads in parts of central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- A deluge of rain in parts of central Minnesota has flooded streets and closed roads.Weather observers say more than 4 inches of rain fell overnight Thursday into Friday in St. Cloud where storm drains were unable to keep up with the downpour.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported U.S. Highway 10 near Randall was completely flooded across both the northbound and southbound lanes.The Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota State Patrol said Friday that Highway 10 between Highway 115 in Randall and Morrison County Road 117 in Cushing are closed due to flooding."Additional state, county, township or city roads may be closed due to flooding. Please be alert, give yourself extra time and expect changes," the agencies urged.
RANDALL, MN
CBS Minnesota

One lane of flooded Highway 10 reopens in north-central Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- A section of Highway 10 in north-central Minnesota reopened Saturday after being flooded following heavy rains earlier this week. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said that one lane of eastbound Highway 10 reopened Saturday afternoon in Morrison County. However, the westbound lanes remain closed as water still covers the road. The flooding followed a deluge Thursday night, when weather observers say storms dropped more than a foot of rain in parts of north-central Minnesota. On Friday, some homes in Randall near the Little Elk River had to be evacuated. The heavy rainfall overwhelmed storm drains, causing flooding on many area roads. Highway 10 was among them, and a five-mile stretch of the highway was submerged between Randall and Cushing. Transportation officials advised those driving this weekend toward northwestern Minnesota to take Interstate 94. 
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
boreal.org

Roads closed due to flooding after overnight storms in central Minnesota

Photo: Floodwaters cover U.S. Highway 10 near Randall, Minn., on Friday morning. Morrison County Sheriff's Office. Repeated rounds of thunderstorms late Thursday and early Friday brought flooding rain to parts of central Minnesota, along with hail and high winds. The Morrison County Sheriff's Office reported early Friday that U.S. Highway...
RANDALL, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rainfall Totals from Around the St. Cloud Metro Area

ST. CLOUD -- Some eye-popping rain totals are coming in from overnight. The Minnesota Climatology Office says the highest total they've seen so far is 7.4 inches of rain in Randall. Weather observes say 5.93 inches of rain fell northwest of Sartell, there are reports of 5.50 and 4.86 inches both from Sauk Rapids, 4.61 inches in St. Joseph, and 4.20 inches in St. Cloud.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KFIL Radio

Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So

Money magazine has come out with their annual list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300...
ROSEMOUNT, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Watch What Happens When An Eagle Attacks A Loon Nest On A Minnesota Lake

Nature can sometimes be pretty violent, as this video of an eagle attacking a loon's nest on a lake here in Minnesota shows!. I've become quite the avid bird-watcher over the past few years, as the woods behind our house here in northwest Rochester are home to a LOT of fine, feathered friends. And earlier this spring, I spotted a massive hawk's nest in a tree along a busy highway in Rochester close to our neighborhood as well.
MINNESOTA LAKE, MN
WJON

Heavy Rain Overnight Causes Flooding Around St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- After several inches of rain fell overnight, there is a lot of street flooding in the St. Cloud metro area. The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .79 inches of rain up until midnight on Thursday. They say we've had an additional 3.32 inches of rain since midnight (as of 6:00 a.m.) for a total of 4.11 inches of rain officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.
WJON

Flood Watch Issued for St. Cloud, Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for part of central Minnesota. It will be in effect from 10:00 p.m. Friday through Saturday morning. The counties included in the flood watch are Stearns, Benton, Sherburne, Morrison, Todd, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Isanti. Area creeks and streams...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
gowatertown.net

NWS warns of potential severe weather threat Friday night into Saturday morning

ABERDEEN, S.D.–Strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop by late this afternoon across portions of western and central South Dakota and spread into western Minnesota overnight. Especially with thunderstorms, there can be many potential outcomes. Large hail and damaging winds hold the highest probability of occurring with any...
CBS Minnesota

Eaglet takes first flight on DNR EagleCam

MINNEAPOLIS – An eaglet that many have been watching on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' EagleCam took her first flight, or fledge, Thursday morning.She is just a little over 13 weeks old, which puts her right on schedule.DNR wildlife experts say she is showing great strength and flight control, especially in handling the wind gusts in the Twin Cities Thursday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Jason DeRusha signs off after 19 years at WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS – Jason DeRusha was one of the first faces you saw in the morning, while drinking your coffee and getting ready for work.He's a man of many talents and has filled many roles at WCCO: Morning anchor, mid-day Anchor, weekend anchor, general assignment reporter, and Good Question reporter. But the roles he will be most remembered for is colleague, mentor and friend.MORE: Jason DeRusha's top 4 favorite stories at WCCOFormer WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman. "I think you know that giving you a hard time on TV was absolutely one the highlight of my eight years in Minnesota," said former...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
earnthenecklace.com

Jason DeRusha Exits WCCO-TV: Where Is the Minneapolis Anchor Going?

Minneapolis has watched Jason DeRusha on their screens for two decades. Now, this veteran journalist is taking his career to a new level. Jason DeRusha announced last month that he is leaving WCCO-TV. Those accustomed to getting all the latest coverage from the anchor naturally had a lot of queries. They want to know where he is going and if he is retiring. Fortunately for his longtime followers, this isn’t the last you’ll see or hear from Jason DeRusha.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
