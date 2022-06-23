Next Weather: Temps climb back into the 90s on Thursday

Next Weather: 4:30 a.m. report 02:40

MINNEAPOLIS -- Temperatures will climb back into the 90s in the Twin Cities on Thursday.

Dew points will be comfortable, though, so it won't feel as hot as it did earlier in the week.

CBS

There's a chance of pop-up storms during the morning commute. Later on and into the overnight hours there will be storm chances in the Duluth area and in western Minnesota.

Temperatures stay in the 90s on Friday, and the humidity will increase. There will be another chance of storms Friday night, starting out west and weakening as they make their way east.

A cooldown comes this weekend, with temperatures topping out in the mid-70s on Sunday.