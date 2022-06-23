ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

WHO emergency committee meets on monkeypox

By Handout, Robin MILLARD
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtwXV_0gJY0yXX00
Most of the new monkeypox cases have been recorded in Europe /UK Health Security Agency/AFP/File

A World Health Organization committee of experts will meet on Thursday to discuss the monkeypox outbreak for the first time and decide whether it constitutes a global health emergency.

The one-day meeting, being held in private, was due to start at 1000 GMT, with a statement on the outcome likely to be issued on Friday.

A surge of monkeypox cases has been detected since May outside of the West and Central African countries where the disease has long been endemic. Most of the new cases have been in Western Europe.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has convened an emergency committee to assess whether the outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.

A PHEIC is the highest alarm that the WHO can sound, under the International Health Regulations -- the legally-binding framework agreed by 196 countries on handling public health events that could cross borders.

Besides providing a PHEIC assessment, the committee members are set to give the WHO and its member states advice on how to better prevent the spread of the disease and manage their response.

"The emergency committee will provide a recommendation to the director-general based on scientific principles, and an assessment of the risk to human health, the risk of international spread and the risk of interference with international traffic," the WHO said.

Tedros then makes the final determination on whether a PHEIC should be declared, based on their advice.

There have been six PHEIC declarations since 2009, the last being for Covid-19 in 2020 -- though the sluggish global response to the alarm bell still rankles at the WHO's Geneva headquarters.

Emergency committee meetings on the new coronavirus outbreak were held on January 22 and 23, 2020 but the panel could not agree at that time that the PHEIC threshold had been reached.

A PHEIC was declared after a third meeting on January 30. But it was only after March 11, when Tedros described the rapidly-worsening situation as a pandemic, that many countries seemed to wake up to the danger.

- More than 2,000 cases -

This year, as of June 15, some 2,103 laboratory-confirmed cases and one probable case of monkeypox, including one death, have been reported to the WHO from 42 countries.

But the WHO's Europe office and the EU health agency ECDC said that 2,746 cases had been recorded in Europe alone as of Tuesday.

"The outbreak of monkeypox continues to primarily affect men who have sex with men who have reported recent sex with new or multiple partners," the WHO said.

Some 84 percent of the cases have been found in Europe, with the most cases being reported from Britain, Spain, Germany, Portugal, Canada and France.

The WHO says there may have been undetected transmission for some time before its unexpected appearance in multiple countries.

The UN health agency currently assesses the global risk level as moderate, considering the low mortality rate.

Tedros announced on June 14 that he would convene an emergency committee, describing the outbreak as "unusual and concerning".

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Food shortages are next global health crisis -expert

LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Growing food shortages may represent the same health threat to the world as the COVID-19 pandemic, a leading global health figure has warned. Rising food and energy prices, in part sparked by the war in Ukraine, could kill millions both directly and indirectly, Peter Sands, the executive director of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
WORLD
The Independent

Climate, malaria highlighted as Commonwealth leaders meet

Leaders of Commonwealth nations are meeting in Rwanda Friday in a summit that promises to tackle climate change, tropical diseases and other challenges deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic. The summit for Commonwealth heads of state in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, is the culmination of a series of meetings earlier in the week that have reported some success in efforts to improve the lives of people in the 54-nation bloc that is home to 2.5 billion people. Those numbers are set to rise with the expected admission into the Commonwealth of the African nations of Togo and Gabon, which have...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Covid-19: 'Notable increase' in infection rate

Experts say Northern Ireland is in another wave of Covid-19, but do not expect it to be as severe as the peak from the beginning of the year. The most recent figures from the Public Health Agency in Northern Ireland show an increase of about 1,000 - to 3,500, in a week.
WORLD
AFP

Fresh transport strikes hit UK, mainland Europe

Britain's railway system once again came to a virtual standstill on Saturday and flights in Europe were disrupted as strikes in the travel sector hit the continent. - Airline strikes - Britain, like much of Europe, is suffering from rocketing inflation and stagnant economic growth, raising the prospect of a summer of strikes across the continent.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Monkeypox#European Union#International Health#Central African#Pheic#Who
US News and World Report

Factbox-Health Emergencies: WHO's Highest Form of Alert

LONDON (Reuters) - World Health Organization (WHO) experts meet on Thursday to evaluate whether monkeypox constitutes an international emergency, its highest form of alert. Only six such emergencies have previously been declared: COVID-19 (2020), the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo (2019), Zika virus (2016), polio (2014), West Africa's Ebola outbreak (2014), and the H1 virus that caused an influenza pandemic (2009).
WORLD
CNBC

The world will face 'a severe food crisis and famine,' Zelenskyy says

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that the world will face a "severe food crisis," with Russia's war on his country dragging on, as he virtually addressed the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday. Zelenskyy told delegates that his country was unable to export enough food because of Russia's blockade at...
WORLD
AFP

Games and good governance: What is the Commonwealth?

The Commonwealth, which holds its heads of government meeting in Kigali this week, spans much of the globe, looping in a third of the world's population and a fifth of its landmass.  1971: First Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Singapore.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
AFP

Indonesian designer's wheels behind leaders' bamboo bike bromance

As Indonesian President Joko Widodo led Anthony Albanese around the lush gardens of a presidential palace south of Jakarta earlier this month, he presented the new Australian prime minister with an unusual gift: a bamboo bike. Widodo, famous at home for gifting bikes to ordinary Indonesians, is a Spedagi fan and bought one personally from Kartono in 2015. 
CARS
WEKU

Sri Lankan prime minister says that the nation's economy has collapsed

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's debt-laden economy has "collapsed" after months of shortages of food, fuel and electricity, the prime minister told lawmakers Wednesday in comments that underscored the country's dire situation as it seeks help from international lenders. Ranil Wickremesinghe told Parliament the South Asian nation faces...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Australian leader to visit France to fix damaged relations

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said Thursday he will meet President Emmanuel Macron in France next week to reset a bilateral relationship that was damaged when the previous Australian government canceled a submarine contract. Albanese said Macron had invited him to visit France while he...
FRANCE
AFP

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Humanity must heal oceans made sick by climate change, pollution and overfishing in order to rescue marine life and save ourselves, experts warned ahead of a major UN conference opening Monday in Lisbon. At the same time, ocean water made acidic by CO2 along with vast marine heatwaves lasting months or longer are killing coral reefs that support a quarter of marine life and provide livelihoods for a quarter of a billion people.
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Indigenous Ogiek win ‘landmark’ reparations ruling from African Court

The Republic of Kenya must pay the Indigenous Ogiek people reparations for decades of illegal evictions from their ancestral land in the Mau Forest. That’s according to a ruling from the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The decision, which is the first time the court has called for reparations for an Indigenous community, said that the Kenyan government must pay the Ogiek for both material and moral damages. The case may set the tone for other Indigenous rights cases in Africa.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Singapore eases movement curbs for migrant workers

Migrant workers in Singapore no longer need special permission to leave their dormitories from Friday, after two years of coronavirus curbs, but campaigners criticised the decision to maintain some "discriminatory" restrictions.  From Friday, the workers -- employed in industries including construction and maintenance -- will no longer need passes to leave their dorms. 
ADVOCACY
AFP

Germany raises gas alert level after Russia cuts supply

Germany moved closer to rationing natural gas on Thursday as it raised the alert level under an emergency plan after Russia slashed supplies to the country. Triggering the "alarm" level -- the second of three steps under the emergency plan -- brings Germany a step closer to the final stage that could see gas rationing in Europe's top economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Old friend blames UN, Belgium for killing of Congolese hero Lumumba

Belgium and the United Nations are to blame for failing to prevent the assassination of Congolese independence hero Patrice Lumumba, an 89-year-old former friend has told AFP. Jean Mayani will attend tributes next week to Lumumba, whose remains -- a single tooth -- Belgium has finally returned to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Belgium then "did everything to prevent Congolese nationalists from reaching state power, under the indifferent gaze of the UN," he said.
AFRICA
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy