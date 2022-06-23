ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

The Sole Source

hppr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is Mike Strong, in Hays, for HPPR. The book is On The Great Highway: The Wanderings and Adventures of a Special Correspondent (1901) by James Creelman. One of the oldest canards about journalism, a fabulation which is still used to smear journalism, is the assertion that William Randolph Hearst told...

www.hppr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

America's African founders

Nobody but David Hackett Fischer could have written this comprehensive and enlightening history of the impact of enslaved Africans and their American descendants on U.S. history, yet another landmark study in his analysis of the origins of American society. Like his previous books Albion’s Seed, Champlain’s Dream, Paul Revere’s Ride, and Washington’s Crossing, African Founders combines an extraordinary depth of detail with a sweeping analysis of American social development to provide a succession of rich insights into North American history and culture.
SOCIETY
ARTnews

Lost Renaissance Masterpiece Discovered in Bungalow Sells in London

Click here to read the full article. A lost painting attributed to a follower of Italian Renaissance painter Filippino Lippi was found in a 90-year-old woman’s bungalow and sold for £255,000 ($321,000) at Dawsons Auctioneers in London. The oil painting, titled The Depiction of the Madonna and Child and dating to the 15th century, shows Mary with baby Jesus on her lap at the center, with two attendant angels, set in a landscape, and framed in gilded wood. Lippi was the illegitimate son the priest and painter Fra Filippo Lippi, who was renowned for his paintings of the Madonna. The elder Lippi also...
ENTERTAINMENT
Robb Report

This Drawing Was Estimated to Be Worth $300 in 2020. Now It’s Going on Sale for $1.44 Million.

Click here to read the full article. Being underestimated isn’t always a bad thing. Especially if you’re talking about a work of art. Take, for instance, a 1652 portrait by the Dutch artist Jan Lievens: When a small auction house in Massachusetts put the drawing on the auction block in October 2020, it offered presale estimates of $200 and $300. The work ended up selling for $514,800 in about 10 minutes. Now the portrait is going to TEFAF Maastricht, one of the world’s most respected art fairs, where it’s being listed for about $1.44 million (1.35 million euros). “It was more impressive...
VISUAL ART
Q 105.7

American Pickers Headed to New York State! Want to Be On the Show?

Have you ever gone to a tag sale, flea market or estate sale hoping to find that overlooked, long lost gem that is worth a ton of money today? I think that nostalgia and that rare find are the main reasons we explore other people's stuff and there are some that have turned it into big business.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays, KS
Entertainment
Local
Kansas Entertainment
State
Maine State
City
Cuba, KS
City
Hays, KS
ARTnews

Heidi Göess-Horten, Austrian Billionaire with World-Class Art Collection, Dies at 81

Click here to read the full article. Heidi Göess-Horten, an Austrian department store heiress who just earlier this month opened a long-awaited private museum in Vienna, has died at 81. A representative for that museum, the Heidi Horten Collection, said that Göess-Horten died on Sunday in her home in Lake Wörthersee. “A generous, warm-hearted and wise woman has passed away today,” the museum wrote in a statement. “She will be remembered for her manifold commitment, above all to the arts and to sports, especially as president of the KAC,” an Austrian hockey team. Göess-Horten was not just one of the top collectors...
MUSEUMS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Celebrates Charity Event Cleaning America’s Rivers

Mike Wolfe may be known for turning trash into treasure on “American Pickers,” but he also takes time for important causes. On Friday, the antique collector posted a series of pics highlighting some recent work he did with an organization known as Living Lands and Waters. According to its website, the group is a “non-profit organization established in 1998 with the primary mission of removing aquatic debris from our nation’s largest rivers.”
IOWA STATE
ARTnews

A Secretive Austrian Collector Unveils a Long-Awaited Private Museum in Vienna

Click here to read the full article. Back in 1996, the art market was left in shock after a single collector bought up $22 million worth of art at a Sotheby’s auction in London. The buyer, who called in with a Vienna specialist with the house, was a “mysterious German-speaking collector,” the New York Times reported at the time, and she had purchased pieces by Lucian Freud, Francis Bacon, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Marc Chagall, Paul Klee, and others all in one fell swoop, making herself a sensation almost overnight. That collector, the Times went on to reveal, was none other than Heidi Göess-Horten,...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
David Nasaw
Person
Nellie Bly
Person
Hunter S. Thompson
Person
Frederic Remington
Person
William Randolph Hearst
LiveScience

How the sultans built the powerful Ottoman Empire

In All About History issue 118 (opens in new tab), on sale now, you can uncover the origins of the Ottoman Empire, from its first leader, Osman, through to the ascension of one of its greatest leaders, Suleiman the Magnificent. Examining the earliest expansion of the Ottoman sultans from what...
WORLD
ARTnews

Kirchner Portrait Comes to Auction Under Settlement with Heirs — May Reach $15M

Click here to read the full article. A self-portrait by German Expressionist painter Ernst Ludwig Kirchner is coming to auction this month as part of a settlement agreement with the heirs of its original German Jewish owner. The 1907 painting, which shows the artist rendered with vibrant brushstrokes smoking a pipe, will be offered during a modern and contemporary art evening sale at Sotheby’s London headquarters on June 29th. Self-Portrait with a Pipe is expected to fetch £8 million to £12 million ($9.8 million to $14.7 million). If it reaches its high estimate it could be among the five most expensive...
VISUAL ART
The Guardian

Italy’s town of diaries: where ordinary people’s memoirs are salvaged and celebrated

When I was in my early 20s, I tried to keep a diary of my experiences as a student and teacher in Bologna. There was much to write about: I was teaching in one of the city’s largest secondary schools, attending lectures delivered by professors who seemed as ancient as the faculty’s medieval buildings and I was learning, painfully, that a certain British shabbiness is not considered a mark of sophistication in Italy, but its very opposite. Yet the diary contained none of this. It was, as the Italians say, uno sfogo, a vent, and, instead of bringing to life this fabulous city with its myriad characters, I detailed minor fluctuations in my mood and the messy breakdown of a short relationship. That, at least, is what I remember, for, on returning to the UK, I was so ashamed of the text that I burned it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hackernoon.com

An Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations: Book III - Chapter II

When the German and Scythian nations overran the western provinces of the Roman empire, the confusions which followed so great a revolution lasted for several centuries. The rapine and violence which the barbarians exercised against the ancient inhabitants, interrupted the commerce between the towns and the country. The towns were deserted, and the country was left uncultivated; and the western provinces of Europe, which had enjoyed a considerable degree of opulence under the Roman empire, sunk into the lowest state of poverty and barbarism. During the continuance of those confusions, the chiefs and principal leaders of those nations acquired, or usurped to themselves, the greater part of the lands of those countries. A great part of them was uncultivated; but no part of them, whether cultivated or uncultivated, was left without a proprietor. All of them were engrossed, and the greater part by a few great proprietors.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy