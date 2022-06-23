ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Mt. Pleasant seeks $2.5M to make shrimping docks safer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant will preserve one of the last shrimping docks on Shem Creek through a $2.5 million appropriation endorsed by Senator Lindsey Graham. Mount Pleasant purchased this dock back in 2019 to help maintain and ensure safe conditions for shrimpers. They...

WCBD Count on 2

Crews and residents removed tree from MTP roadway

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Fire Department, Tree Service, and residents worked together to remove a tree from the roadway Saturday morning. According to Captain Matt Tidwell with the MPFD, the department received a report of a fallen tree off Lazy Lane. The Mount Pleasant Tree Service was at their nearby shop doing […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

High bacteria levels found in 4 local waterways

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The hot temperatures are here to stay and many Lowcountry residents may be hoping to cool off with a quick swim. In the latest water quality report from Charleston Waterkeeper, a few Lowcountry waterways recorded high levels of bacteria deeming them an unsafe option for swimming. Out of 16 tested sites, Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Inside Charleston’s newest drainage project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is working on a new project to improve infrastructure in Downtown Charleston. Flooded streets in the area can cut off nearly one quarter of the peninsula from fire stations, police departments, three major hospitals, and other vital services. The Spring/Fishburne flood...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Filing Notices - Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Nigel's Good Food Bowen, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and On premises consumption of Beer, Wine, and Liquor at 7000 Bowen Pier Dr., Hanahan, SC 29410 To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than July 11, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2009125.
HANAHAN, SC
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - public hearing - 7-11

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the County Council of Dorchester County, South Carolina (the "County"), on Monday, July 11 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Dorchester County Council Chambers, 500 North Main Street, Summerville, SC 29483 (Use Cedar Street Entrance). The purpose of such public hearing is to receive comments regarding an ordinance authorizing (1) the execution and delivery of an Amended and Restated Fee in Lieu of Tax and Incentive Agreement by and between Dorchester County, South Carolina (the "County") and James Hardie Building Products, Inc., acting for itself, one or more affiliates or other project sponsors (collectively, the "Company"), pursuant to which the County shall covenant to accept certain negotiated fees in lieu of ad valorem taxes with respect to the establishment and/or expansion of certain facilities in the County (the "Project"); (2) the benefits of a multi-county industrial or business park to be made available to the Company and the Project; (3) certain special source revenue credits in connection with the Project; and (4) other matters relating thereto. At the public hearing all taxpayers and residents of the County and other interested persons who appear will be given an opportunity to express their views for or against the ordinance. DORCHESTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA AD # 2009072.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large grocery giveaway happening Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene supply distribution event is happening Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will hand out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, June 25, starting at 12 p.m. The giveaway event will happen at the center, at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Pride holds annual parade in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Floats and vehicles descended on the Holy City Saturday for The Charleston Pride Parade. The parade route began at Wragg Square on Ann Street and continued to King and Market Streets. Proceeds of the annual parade benefit Charleston Pride. Following the parade, the Ryder Hotel is...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Environmental nonprofit removes two boats from Charleston harbor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nonprofit Wounded Nature Working Veterans and a leadership Charleston group raised roughly $15,000 to lift what they call The Rusty. The boat has been causing harm to the surrounding marine life and was a hazard to boaters in the area. With extra money raised, they...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Demonstrations held in Charleston after overturning of Roe v. Wade

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hundreds of anti-abortion and abortion-rights activists gathered in Downtown Charleston reacting to the landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Both sides spoke about what impacts they believe will come after the Constitutional right to an abortion was revoked. “I don’t want to say shock because […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston reveals plans to improve Charleston Nine Memorial Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) Fifteen years ago, nine Charleston firefighters lost their lives in a sofa superstore fire. It was announced Thursday the memorial made in honor of those nine firefighters will be receiving several new upgrades. Charleston Nine Memorial Park is receiving improvements to honor the heroes who gave their lives in 2007. “One of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

11 Foot Alligator Kills Myrtle Beach Area Resident

Alligators are not a new phenomenon in the S.C.. In fact, they have existed here since the Ice Age. The recent increase in alligator attacks is due to the population increase of alligators and humans. With more people moving into their habitat, they are coming into contact with them more often and therefore increasing the number of attacks.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

When is Charleston Pride 2022?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost the last week of pride month and you still have time to get your pride festivities in with the Annual Charleston Pride Parade kicking off this Saturday. This Saturday will be packed with vibrant pride events happening all through Charleston. First on the line-up is the Annual Charleston Pride […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek mayor defends development after resident concerns

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Goose Creek resident Lisa Berry has lived in the West Greenview Acres neighborhood since 2004. She describes her neighborhood as “pretty quiet,” besides occasional traffic. She found out about a planned development that could be built right next to her home and was...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
islandeyenews.com

Party Like It’s 1777!

Imagine this…it’s the 28th of June, and you are witnessing the “celebratory firing of cannon, parades of proud soldiers, flags and banners waving, reverent prayers of thanksgiving, and copious feasting and drinking.” “But, what?” say you. This can’t be the right date. This must be the 4th of July, Independence Day, the day our Republic began its noble experiment! But nay, my friend. I have the date right. It is indeed the 28th of June… and the year is 1777! Thus starts the description of what we now call Carolina Day as told by one of our favorite historians, Dr. Nic Butler, in one of his excellent episodes of the Charleston Time Machine (ccpl.org/Charlestontime-machine). Dr. Butler goes on to say, “Throughout the town and country, citizens raised their glasses in honor of the brave men who lost their lives on the 28th of June, to the gallant Sgt. William Jasper, and of course to Col. William Moultrie. It was likely the most ostentatious public celebration in the century-long history of South Carolina, and it set the bar for similar observances of the anniversary for all future generations.” [Italics are mine.] I highly recommend the rest of this CTM episode as Nic traces the fascinating history of the name change for this date, from simply “the 28th of June” to “Palmetto Day,” and finally to the current “Carolina Day.” So why all the hoopla? Firmly believing that there are many citizens, newcomers and long-time residents alike, as well as many of our young folks who don’t know the story, let me try to boil it down for you. By late 1775, the last Royal Governor of South Carolina, Lord William Campbell, had been run out of Charles Town by local patriots. At the same time, an immense fleet of warships and transports loaded with troops was being formed by the British across the Atlantic.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Goose Creek ready for annual 4th of July celebration

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek’s annual Independence Day celebration and fireworks show, Fabulous Fourth in the Creek, is set for Monday, July 4th. The event, which takes place at the Goose Creek Municipal Park, will include live music, food and alcohol vendors, and free activities for children.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to tractor fire on Sewee Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews with Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to a tractor fire on Sewee Road Saturday afternoon. According to AMFD, the tractor fire took place behind a barn on Sewee Road just before 3 p.m. Officials say the fire was “fully involved on arrival.” Crews contained the fire. No injuries were reported […]
AWENDAW, SC
thelocalpalate.com

The New Faces of Highway 17

Lowcountry cuisine dominates most perceptions of South Carolina’s food. However, an alternative collection of recipes and cooking styles prevails through the northeastern corner of the state. Calabash fried fish, blackened shrimp, big breakfasts, and craft beers served ice cold fuel visitors traveling through the small coastal towns dotting Highway 17, the route for travelers who value the journey as much as the destination. Although this corridor has long been characterized by its pancake houses and fried seafood joints, new faces are setting the scene with craft beverage creators and interactive dining that brings the surrounding environment to life.
LIFESTYLE

