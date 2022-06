Allergies are tricky. Sneezing, coughing, and an upset stomach are just a few of the common allergic reaction symptoms that an estimated 50 million of us deal with at any time during the year, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI). But they’re easy to mistake for other issues like a bad cold, the flu, COVID-19, or a food intolerance. And if it’s been a while since you last saw a doctor or you don’t have the time for an appointment, you may have just learned to live with the symptoms.

