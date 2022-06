MIAMI — Pete Alonso hit two leadoff homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 Saturday.Alonso's home run over the left-center field wall against Miami reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (0-1) snapped a 3-3 tie. It was Alonso's NL-leading 22nd homer of the season and 14th multihomer game of his career"I hadn't seen him at all this year prior to (Friday) and I had a really difficult time picking up his release point," said Alonso, who struck out against Yacabonis in the series opener. "Thankfully, I took a lesson from (Friday's) at...

MIAMI, FL ・ 50 MINUTES AGO