Lake Geneva, WI

Lake Geneva to be featured on the TODAY Show Thursday

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, a city that's going to be featured on the TODAY Show Thursday.

Klett posted on Twitter Wednesday telling people to tune into NBC between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. The TODAY Show will have a segment highlighting Lake Geneva.

There are not many details as to what the show will talk about in regard to Lake Geneva. However, the feature is a part of a summer destination series that the TODAY Show is launching.

#Today Show#Nbc
Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

