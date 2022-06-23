Title IX at 50

Title IX, the landmark law that bans sexual discrimination in education, turns 50 today – and despite major gains, colleges and universities are still falling short. The Jan. 6 committee is back today for its fifth hearing. Ukraine leaders are awaiting news on a bid to join the European Union. The first woman of color in Congress will be honored with a portrait in the U.S. Capitol. Tonight is the NBA Draft. Scroll down for some less heavy news about ''Elvis.''

🙋🏼‍♀️ I'm Nicole Fallert , and here's Thursday's news.

🌅 Up first: You're twice as likely to die in the next decade if you're currently unable to balance on one foot for 10 seconds, according to a peer-reviewed study conducted by Brazilian researchers, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Conversely, the study suggests that your ability to balance on one foot points to longer life expectancy. Read more

Nearly 2,000 Cast Members practice sunrise yoga celebrating International Yoga Day in front of Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. John Raoux, AP

More new to know now

⚫ The mayor of Uvalde, Texas, said Robb Elementary School will be demolished after 19 children and two teachers were killed in the May 24 massacre .

🚭 A federal ban on popular Juul products is reportedly forthcoming amid youth vaping concerns .

🔔 The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes that were evacuated during Hurricane Ida faces fraud and cruelty charges .

🐶 Trumpet the Bloodhound made history by winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show .

Trumpet, a bloodhound, poses for photos after winning Best in Show at the 146th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Frank Franklin II, AP

Jan. 6 hearing will focus on Trump's bid to hold onto power

The fifth hearing on its investigation into the attack on the U.S. Capitol will focus on yet another way former President Donald Trump tried to hold onto power: he allegedly tried to appoint a Justice Department leader who was sympathetic to his election fraud claims. Testimony during Tuesday's hearing showed the Trump team's failed efforts to convince election officials to recount or "find" other votes for Trump in their states, or to consider sending a roster of false electors that supported the ex-president. Read more

⭕ As new details of Trump team's fake electors scheme emerge, here's what we know .

⭕ A sedition trial involving five members of the Proud Boys has been delayed after prosecutors and defense lawyers argued key evidence gathered by the Jan. 6 committee has not been shared with them .

⭕ Here's how to watch Day 5 of the Jan 6. hearings: TV schedule, livestream .

Amid EU bid, Ukrainian leaders are optimistic

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, said Wednesday she’s “100%” certain all European Union nations will approve Ukraine's candidacy for membership as early as Thursday, the first day of the EU leaders summit in Belgium. Stefanishyna told The Associated Press that she thinks Ukraine could be an EU member within years, not the decades that some European officials have forecast. Ukraine has already implemented about 70% of EU rules, norms, and standards, European officials have said. They warned that the country needs political and economic reforms, pointing to corruption. Read more

🟡 Biden will meet with G7 leaders this weekend in Europe amid a global economic crisis and conflict with Russia .

🟡 Wednesday's live blog: Ukrainian forces claimed that airstrike attacks on Snake Island in the Black Sea resulted in ''significant losses'' to Russian forces .

Protestors in support of Ukraine stand with signs and EU flags during a demonstration outside of an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Olivier Matthys, AP

Just for subscribers:

🏠 Will we become a nation of renters? As housing prices soared, home buyers struggle .

⛽ A federal gas tax holiday aims to ease prices at the pump, but how much will drivers actually save ?

💉 Most pharmacies in the U.S. can't give your infant or toddler a COVID shot. Here's why .

🟣 15 women traveled from Texas to New Mexico seeking legal abortions. These are their stories .

Keyara is 25 years old with three children. She says she didn’t want to have another child under the age of one. Many people she has known have tried to self abort with vitamin C or bleach. USA TODAY

These articles are for USA TODAY subscribers. You can sign up here .

Are you already a subscriber and want all of the subscriber-only content emailed to you directly every day? We can do that! Sign up for the Your Day newsletter .

50 years of Title IX standing for equity, but shortfalls abound

Title IX, which turns 50 today, requires equity across a broad range of areas in academics and athletics. Despite tremendous gains during the past five decades, many colleges and universities fall short, leaving women struggling for equal footing. USA TODAY's “Title IX: Falling short at 50” exposes how top U.S. colleges and universities still fail to live up to the landmark law that bans sexual discrimination in education. Reporters found that for every dollar schools spent on travel, equipment and recruiting for men's teams, they spent just 71 cents on women's teams. And schools have upheld an illusion of thousands more female athletic opportunities by abusing federal reporting rules. Read more

🔵 A new bill aims to improve gender equity in sports. Among other points, the legislation clarifies that the NCAA should be held accountable to Title IX .

🔵 A seed that has sprung into an ''amazing forest.'' Thousands of women have played key parts in advancing the role of Title IX in sports in America. Here are how several connect with each other .

🔵 To commemorate the anniversary, USA TODAY Sports columnist Christine Brennan reflects on the law’s impact in her life – from playing sports in high school to becoming a sportswriter .

🎧 On today's 5 Things podcast , sports columnist Christine Brennan reflects on 50 years of Title IX. You can listen to the podcast every day on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or on your smart speaker.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King (R) and high school track athlete Maya Mosley (L) listen to first lady Jill Biden speak during an event to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the 10th anniversary of the State Department-espnW Global Sports Mentoring Program, at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, on June 22, 2022. NICHOLAS KAMM, AFP via Getty Images

😮 Did you hit a paywall? Daily Briefing is free, and made possible by financial support for our journalism. This series on Title IX at 50 is subscriber-only. Please consider subscribing to support our vital reporting .

Patsy Mink, the first woman of color in Congress, to be honored with portrait at US Capitol

House leaders will unveil a portrait of the late Rep. Patsy Mink today in the U.S. Capitol to honor her historic work fighting sexual discrimination in education and sports. The Democrat was the first woman of color in Congress and the first Asian American woman elected to Congress. She championed Title IX and is credited with advocating for women's rights and social justice issues. Mink served from 1965 to 1977 and again from 1989 until she died in September of 2002. Read more

Rep. Patsy Mink, D-Hawaii, meets reporters on Capitol Hill on Nov. 5, 1997, in Washington. She was born and raised on Maui, became the first Japanese American female attorney in Hawaii and served in the territorial and state legislatures beginning in 1956. In 1964 she became the first woman of color elected to Congress. Joe Marquette, AP

ICYMI: Some of our top stories yesterday

🗻 Park managers raised the gates at three Yellowstone entrances for the first time since June 13 .

🌈 Exclusive: Most LGBTQ Americans face discrimination amid a wave of anti-LGBTQ bills, study says .

☀ Seasonal depression isn't just for winter. Summer can trigger a mood disorder, too .

✈ A ''flightmare'': Hundreds of Southwest Airlines pilots protested a lack of progress on a new contract .

Southwest Airlines pilots picket outside the terminal at Dallas Love Field on June 21, 2022, in Dallas. David Koenig

NBA Draft welcomes league's next stars

The professional journeys of many future basketball stars begins Thursday at the 2022 NBA Draft (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Orlando Magic hold the No. 1 pick after finishing last season with a 22-60 record and winning the NBA Draft Lottery last month. As recently as Monday, the Magic were still evaluating their options, with the team's president, Jeff Weltman, saying it was "still early in the process." The top candidates for the pick are well-known: Auburn's Jabari Smith Jr. worked out for Orlando earlier this month, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren met with the Magic for multiple days last week and Duke's Paolo Banchero has been working out with former Magic guard Mike Miller. Rounding out the top 5 are the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings and the Detroit Pistons. Read more

🏀 2022 NBA mock draft: There's no clear-cut No. 1 Orlando Magic and unpredictable lottery picks will add excitement .

🏀 The 2022 NBA Draft is here and that means you need to be very, very careful .

🏀 Hornets entering NBA Draft with two 1st round picks, but no head coach in place to help with those decisions .

Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak speaks to the media during a news conference for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., April 12, 2019. The Charlotte Hornets have two picks in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday June 23, 2022 -- and no head coach in place to help facilitate those decisions. The Associated Press

📷 Photo of the day: Rescuers help victims after Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1,000 📷

An earthquake rocked eastern Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 1,000 people, injuring 1,500 more and destroying homes and other buildings in the rugged, mountainous region. Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada told the state-run Bakhtar News Agency the death toll from the magnitude 5.9 temblor near the Pakistani border was likely to rise. Hundreds of homes and other buildings were destroyed, he said. Read more

Click here to see photos from the scene of rubble and ruins as evacuations continue .

A little less heavy

💍 Bill Nye ''the Science Guy'' married journalist Liza Mundy in a Washington, D.C., ceremony, reports say .

🎸 ''I couldn't be an imposter'': How Austin Butler vanished into the role of Elvis Presley .

🏠 From our product experts at Reviewed, here's 26 things to buy when you move into a new house .

🎨 Take a look inside ''The Cheech'': This new Chicano art museum could be largest of its kind .

Executive Director Drew Oberjuerge speaks during the Civic Dedication of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture of the Riverside Art Museum, June 16, 2022. Artwork depicting a goddess rising from the earth by brothers Einar and Jamex de la Torre stretches 26 feet from the ground floor to the second-level balcony. Courtesy of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture

Associated Press contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Title IX at 50