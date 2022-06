On June 15, 2022 the North West Vermont Drug Task Force (NWVDTF) arrested Keeyo Jones (28) of Springfield, MA. subsequent to a months-long investigation into their distribution of cocaine base and fentanyl in the Chittenden County area. The investigation consisted of multiple controlled purchases of illegal drugs and found them to be in possession of illegal drugs as well as prerecorded NWVDTF funds at the time of their arrest.

