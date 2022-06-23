ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decorah, IA

W-SR Hosts Decorah on Y99.3

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen Thursday night to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kwayradio.com

Decorah Sweeps W-SR

Thursday night on Y99.3 Decorah swept Waverly-Shell Rock is softball action. In Game 1 Waverly-Shell Rock got the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 7th but lost 4-1. In Game 2 Decorah edged the Go-Hawks 7-6.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR Squeaks By to Stay On Top

Thursday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team swept Charles City in a pair of close games. In Game 1 pitcher Carson Graven threw a 13 strikeout complete game shutout as the Go-Hawks won 1-0. In Game 2 Waverly-Shell Rock edged the Comets 7-6 to remain in first place in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

S-F-T vs. South Winn on Y99.3

Listen Friday evening to high school softball on Y99.3. Friday evening the Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli Cougars face the South Winn Warriors. Coverage starts at 4:45 with first pitch at 5:00.
SUMNER, IA
kwayradio.com

Knights Hire New Soccer Coach

Wartburg College has hired a new women’s soccer coach to replace the departing Tiffany Pins. Emily Ryan has been named the next head coach of the program. She was previously an assistant with the University of Dubuque and before that she was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she turned the program around.
WAVERLY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, IA
Sports
Decorah, IA
Sports
City
Waverly, IA
City
Decorah, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Everything You Need To Know About Sturgis Falls

This weekend will kick off another year of fun and festivities at the Sturgis Falls Celebration!. It actually all started out as a celebration of the Cedar Falls Bicentennial Celebration and has grown into a huge community event over the years. There is a WHOLE lot going on in Cedar Falls this weekend to celebrate, so here's all of the details to help you keep track of it all!
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Porch Lights Will Be On In Iowa This Weekend For An Important Reason

Monday, June 27th is a very tragic anniversary for many Iowans. Jodi Huisentruit was abducted on her way to anchor the morning news in Mason City Iowa 27 years ago. Sadly Jodi’s family and friends have had no closure and no answers, and no arrested/charges in connection with this unsolved case were ever made.
kwayradio.com

Community Plaza Will Be Demolished

The Community Plaza in Oelwein will be demolished after falling into disrepair, according to KCRG. The building which sits at 25 West Charles Street has cracks in the wall and water issues. The bridge structure underneath is also not sound. The plaza will close on the 30th and will be torn down in the fall. The old Dollar General building downtown will be renovated to replace the Community Plaza. The new facility will have a meeting area and will hold more than 450 people for events. That project is expected to cost $3.2 million. Community Bank of Oelwein has pledged $250,000 to the project with the rest of the money expected to come from grants, individual donors, and local charitable foundations. Organizers hope the new venue will bring more people to Oelwein.
OELWEIN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waverly Shell Rock#The Decorah Vikings
KIMT

1 hospitalized after motorcycle vs. deer crash early Friday in Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A motorcycle vs. deer collision early Friday morning on Highway 65 resulted in one person being hospitalized. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 a.m. at Highway 65 and 220th St. Justin Paul, 26, of Rockwell, was driving a...
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
1230kfjb.com

Two People Involved in a Two Vehicle Collision This Week in Tama County

Two people suffered possible injuries this week when the vehicles they were traveling in collided at a rural intersection near Chelsea in Tama County. Authorities say Ashton Hicks of Montezuma as driving north on Tama County Road V18 when she collided with a vehicle operated by Amy Demeulenaere of Chelsea, which was traveling eastbound on County Road R66.
TAMA COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
kwayradio.com

Nurse Took Pain Pill

A Cedar Falls nurse has pleaded guilty to taking a pain pill intended for a 95 year old who suffers from dementia and chronic pain, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Matthew Bowlden was already working at a nursing home when he took a second job at another nursing home. During his first shift at the new nursing home security cameras caught him opening a locked box in the medication room and taking an oxycodone pill that was supposed to go to the 95 year old resident. When confronted about the theft Bowlden abruptly claimed his home toilet was leaking and he had to address that. He never returned to the nursing home. He pleaded guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Deception. He will be sentenced at a later date. His nursing license was suspended in 2020 following an investigation by the Iowa Nursing Board.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
WGAU

Iowa man accused in deaths of more than 3,000 feeder hogs

RANDALIA, Iowa — A northeast Iowa farmer pleaded not guilty to neglect charges on Monday after more than 3,000 feeder hogs died on his property. Derek David Smith, 41, of Randalia, filed a written not guilty plea to one count of livestock neglect, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported. According...
kwayradio.com

Men Arrested for Stealing Panel Wagon

Two men from Charles City have been arrested for stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon, according to KIMT. Police were called to the area of 340th Street and Ulmus Avenue regarding a possible stolen vehicle. When the officer arrived on scene he found 52 year old Danny Dickhoff and 44 year old Jeremy Scott trying to free up the brakes of the truck. The officer says there were visible marks from where the vehicle had been dragged away. Both Dickhoff and Scott admitted to stealing the Panel Wagon. They have been charged with second degree Theft.
CHARLES CITY, IA
KGLO News

Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now

MASON CITY — The Mason City Airport Commission this afternoon approved recommending to the US Department of Transportation that they reject two bids from air carriers under the Essential Air Service program as the airport continues to work with current provider SkyWest on keeping their United Express service to the community.
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy