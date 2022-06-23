ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

ROMP gets underway Thursday afternoon

 2 days ago

Jackie Young named starter in 2022 WNBA All-Star Game.

Sycamore St. in Owensboro set to close Friday
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Burger Joint Invites You to a FREE Outdoor Family Movie Night

There's nothing more synonymous with summer than catching a flick at the drive-in. 'Round these parts, the nearest drive-in theater is the Holiday Drive-In, located about 30 minutes east of Evansville out in Rockport, IN. I will say that everybody should plan a trip to that drive-in at least once this summer - but if you're looking for a similar experience a little closer to home, I might have just the thing. The thing I'm talking about here is NOT a drive-in, but it is an outdoor movie night, and it's free, and it's in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
#Wcso
WBKR

Why We Really Need a Traffic Light at the Intersection of Frederica and Legion in Owensboro

It's hard to know just how many vehicles pass by and through this intersection on a daily basis. But, considering that Frederica Street is undoubtedly one of Owensboro's busiest streets, that number is formidable. And that intersection is flanked on all sides by incredibly busy Owensboro properties. If you're standing on Legion Boulevard looking at Frederica Street, this is what you're surrounded by.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Friday Sunrise Headlines 6/24

Man to be sentenced for attempted murder in Evansville. ISP: Situation 'resolved' involving armed suspect in Warrick Co. Vanderburgh Co. township offering payment assistance to energy customers.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Road closure on KY 2181 in Hancock Co. to begin Monday

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers in Hancock County should anticipate a road closure on KY 2181 starting Monday, June 27. According to a press release, crews will be working on the a section of highway between MP 9.7 and MP 11.9. That work is expected to last through Tuesday,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

COVID-19 test kits being offered in Western Ky.

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Friday is your chance to get a free at-home COVID-19 test kit in Western Kentucky. Health First Community Health Center will be offering them while supplies last. That’s happening from 9 to 2 p.m. You can pick them up at the health center on Morgan Street...
PRINCETON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Evansville Man Leads Police on 150 MPH Chase

A man from Evansville has been arrested following a chase where police say he drove 150 mph. Kentucky State Police say Meko D. Levels, 29, was driving a silver Chevrolet Camaro 80 mph in a 70-mph zone at about 2:30 Monday afternoon on eastbound Audubon Parkway just southeast of Henderson, Kentucky.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man involved in standoff sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man involved in a three hour stand off with Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies was sentenced on June 23. Cassidy Fenwick pleaded guilty to battery and intimidation charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors. In return, he received a one year prison sentence. Deputies said in September, Fenwick was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Indiana fugitive dies after shootout with police in Warrick County

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests. During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

EPD: No serious injuries following motorcycle crash involving SUV on Hwy. 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A close call for a motorcycle rider and his passenger on Friday night. According to the Evansville Police Department, the motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 41 when an SUV merged onto the roadway from Diamond Avenue, directly into the path of the motorcycle. The bike struck the SUV, throwing the rider and passenger onto the pavement.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews called to apartment fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews were called to an apartment complex on Bristol Court. That’s off Burkhardt, across from Evansville Pavilion Shopping Center. The call came in around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. It turned out to be a false alarm, and everyone is now back in their apartments.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

ROMP Festival 2022 kicks off first day in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro classic returned with the 19th annual ROMP Bluegrass Festival on Thursday. [PREVIOUS: Early birds arrive to ROMP ahead of festival]. Bluegrass music holds a special place in Kentucky. ”I tell people all the time, bluegrass music isn’t just something fun we play in Kentucky,...
WBKR

Here’s How We Say Certain Things in Owensboro, Kentucky

Longtime Owensboroans have a sort of shorthand when it comes to how we refer to certain places and things that newcomers might not immediately understand. So maybe this can be regarded as an "Owensboro primer." And since I drive by one of the topics in question every single day, I'll start with it. It is my alma mater, where I was immersed (and still am) in Panther Pride.
OWENSBORO, KY

