Charles City, IA

W-SR at Charles City on KWAY Country

By scottsuhr
 2 days ago

Listen Thursday night to Waverly-Shell Rock baseball on KWAY Country AM 1470...

W-SR Squeaks By to Stay On Top

Thursday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team swept Charles City in a pair of close games. In Game 1 pitcher Carson Graven threw a 13 strikeout complete game shutout as the Go-Hawks won 1-0. In Game 2 Waverly-Shell Rock edged the Comets 7-6 to remain in first place in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Decorah Sweeps W-SR

Thursday night on Y99.3 Decorah swept Waverly-Shell Rock is softball action. In Game 1 Waverly-Shell Rock got the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 7th but lost 4-1. In Game 2 Decorah edged the Go-Hawks 7-6.
WAVERLY, IA
W-SR Hosts Decorah on Y99.3

Listen Thursday night to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Thursday evening the surging Go-Hawks host the Decorah Vikings for a doubleheader. Coverage begins at 5:15 with first pitch at 5:30.
DECORAH, IA
S-F-T vs. South Winn on Y99.3

Listen Friday evening to high school softball on Y99.3. Friday evening the Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli Cougars face the South Winn Warriors. Coverage starts at 4:45 with first pitch at 5:00.
SUMNER, IA
Knights Hire New Soccer Coach

Wartburg College has hired a new women’s soccer coach to replace the departing Tiffany Pins. Emily Ryan has been named the next head coach of the program. She was previously an assistant with the University of Dubuque and before that she was the head coach at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she turned the program around.
WAVERLY, IA
Everything You Need To Know About Sturgis Falls

This weekend will kick off another year of fun and festivities at the Sturgis Falls Celebration!. It actually all started out as a celebration of the Cedar Falls Bicentennial Celebration and has grown into a huge community event over the years. There is a WHOLE lot going on in Cedar Falls this weekend to celebrate, so here's all of the details to help you keep track of it all!
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
Remembering Jodi Huisentruit 27 years later

WHO 13 NEWS – This month marks 27 years since Iowa TV news anchor Jodi Huisentruit vanished. A group called “FindJodi” is making sure her story is not forgotten. “Jodi was 27 years old. She disappeared on June 27. It will be 27 years on Monday since she’s gone,” Caroline Lowe, a FindJodi team member […]
MASON CITY, IA
Community Plaza Will Be Demolished

The Community Plaza in Oelwein will be demolished after falling into disrepair, according to KCRG. The building which sits at 25 West Charles Street has cracks in the wall and water issues. The bridge structure underneath is also not sound. The plaza will close on the 30th and will be torn down in the fall. The old Dollar General building downtown will be renovated to replace the Community Plaza. The new facility will have a meeting area and will hold more than 450 people for events. That project is expected to cost $3.2 million. Community Bank of Oelwein has pledged $250,000 to the project with the rest of the money expected to come from grants, individual donors, and local charitable foundations. Organizers hope the new venue will bring more people to Oelwein.
OELWEIN, IA
New ownership coming to Waldorf University

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Waldorf University could be getting a new but very familiar owner. The Waldorf Lutheran College Foundation says it is in discussion with Columbia Southern Education Group (CSEG) to assume ownership of the school. “The Waldorf Foundation and Waldorf University find themselves with an opportunity that...
FOREST CITY, IA
Baseball
Sports
Michael Lang to be Sentenced Monday, June 27th

A Grundy County man who was convicted last month of First-Degree Murder in the death of an Iowa State Trooper during a standoff in April of 2021 is set to be sentenced on Monday, June 27th. Sentencing for Michael Lang will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the Grundy County...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IA
Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
Charles City men charged with antique vehicle theft

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Two men have been arrested for stealing an antique automobile in Worth County. Danny Michael Dickhoff, 52 of Charles City, and Jeremy Thomas Scott, 44 of Charles City, are both charged with second-degree theft. They’re accused of stealing a 1947 International Panel Wagon on Thursday.
CHARLES CITY, IA
1 hospitalized after motorcycle vs. deer crash early Friday in Cerro Gordo Co.

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - A motorcycle vs. deer collision early Friday morning on Highway 65 resulted in one person being hospitalized. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 4 a.m. at Highway 65 and 220th St. Justin Paul, 26, of Rockwell, was driving a...
Supreme Court ruling protest, Cedar Falls, Iowa June 24, 2022

Local residents protested the United States Supreme Court ruling that overturns Roe vs Wade that was released on Friday, June 24, 2022, in downtown Cedar Falls, Iowa. Locations — The $13 billion measure would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA

