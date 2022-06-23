ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

Knights Hire New Soccer Coach

By scottsuhr
kwayradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWartburg College has hired a new women’s soccer coach to replace the departing...

kwayradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

Lincoln Southeast TE Bluhm commits to UNI

(Cedar Falls) -- Lincoln Southeast product Carsten Bluhm announced a commitment to Northern Iowa on Saturday. The 6-foot-5, 230-pound tight end prospect also had interest from several other Division I schools — both FCS and FBS. View Bluhm’s 247Sports profile linked here.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kwayradio.com

Decorah Sweeps W-SR

Thursday night on Y99.3 Decorah swept Waverly-Shell Rock is softball action. In Game 1 Waverly-Shell Rock got the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the 7th but lost 4-1. In Game 2 Decorah edged the Go-Hawks 7-6.
WAVERLY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR Squeaks By to Stay On Top

Thursday night on KWAY Country the Waverly-Shell Rock baseball team swept Charles City in a pair of close games. In Game 1 pitcher Carson Graven threw a 13 strikeout complete game shutout as the Go-Hawks won 1-0. In Game 2 Waverly-Shell Rock edged the Comets 7-6 to remain in first place in the Northeast Iowa Conference.
CHARLES CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

W-SR Hosts Decorah on Y99.3

Listen Thursday night to Waverly-Shell Rock softball on Y99.3. Thursday evening the surging Go-Hawks host the Decorah Vikings for a doubleheader. Coverage begins at 5:15 with first pitch at 5:30.
DECORAH, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, IA
Sports
City
Waverly, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dubuque, IA
kwayradio.com

S-F-T vs. South Winn on Y99.3

Listen Friday evening to high school softball on Y99.3. Friday evening the Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli Cougars face the South Winn Warriors. Coverage starts at 4:45 with first pitch at 5:00.
SUMNER, IA
fbschedules.com

Nebraska adds Northern Iowa to 2024 football schedule

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have added the Northern Iowa Panthers to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Nebraska was obtained from the University of Northern Iowa via a state public records request. Nebraska will host Northern Iowa at Memorial...
LINCOLN, NE
1057kokz.com

Three Dog Night Ticket Winners

They each won a pair of tickets to see Three Dog Night at the Paramount Theatre September 23rd. Thanks to everyone for entering, tickets for the show are on sale now, just check out the concert page for more details.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wartburg College#New Women#Knights Hire New Soccer#Tiffany Pins#The University Of Dubuque
kwayradio.com

Community Plaza Will Be Demolished

The Community Plaza in Oelwein will be demolished after falling into disrepair, according to KCRG. The building which sits at 25 West Charles Street has cracks in the wall and water issues. The bridge structure underneath is also not sound. The plaza will close on the 30th and will be torn down in the fall. The old Dollar General building downtown will be renovated to replace the Community Plaza. The new facility will have a meeting area and will hold more than 450 people for events. That project is expected to cost $3.2 million. Community Bank of Oelwein has pledged $250,000 to the project with the rest of the money expected to come from grants, individual donors, and local charitable foundations. Organizers hope the new venue will bring more people to Oelwein.
OELWEIN, IA
kwayradio.com

Contractor Arrested for Church Copper Theft

A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
kwayradio.com

Nurse Took Pain Pill

A Cedar Falls nurse has pleaded guilty to taking a pain pill intended for a 95 year old who suffers from dementia and chronic pain, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 32 year old Matthew Bowlden was already working at a nursing home when he took a second job at another nursing home. During his first shift at the new nursing home security cameras caught him opening a locked box in the medication room and taking an oxycodone pill that was supposed to go to the 95 year old resident. When confronted about the theft Bowlden abruptly claimed his home toilet was leaking and he had to address that. He never returned to the nursing home. He pleaded guilty to one count of Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Deception. He will be sentenced at a later date. His nursing license was suspended in 2020 following an investigation by the Iowa Nursing Board.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KIMT

NE Iowa man charged with letting over 3,000 hogs starve to death

RANDALIA, Iowa (KWWL) - A Fayette County man is accused of letting over 3,000 hogs die on his property earlier this month because he did not feed them. Forty-one-year-old Derek Smith turned himself in to Fayette County deputies on June 9th, after he was investigated for livestock neglect charges. A criminal complaint says Smith was found to be neglecting 3,200 feeder hogs on June 2.
KGLO News

Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now

MASON CITY — The Mason City Airport Commission this afternoon approved recommending to the US Department of Transportation that they reject two bids from air carriers under the Essential Air Service program as the airport continues to work with current provider SkyWest on keeping their United Express service to the community.
MASON CITY, IA
superhits1027.com

Fort Dodge man sentenced to ten years on Mason City meth dealing charge

MASON CITY — It’s ten years in prison for a Fort Dodge man convicted of selling methamphetamine in Mason City. 28-year-old Jacob Mills was arrested in the early morning hours of March 12th in the area of 8th and South President where law enforcement says he was found with about nine grams of meth. Mills was originally charged with the Class B-level controlled substance violation of conspiring with the intent to manufacture and deliver false meth over five grams and under five kilograms, as well as failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony.
MASON CITY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Marshalltown Man Sentenced to Prison for Stealing ATM Machine from Wild Rose in Jefferson

A Marshalltown man was recently sentenced to prison for his involvement in stealing an ATM machine from Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, 52-year-old Richard Harris pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft. As per the plea agreement, Harris was sentenced to ten years in prison and given credit for time already served.
JEFFERSON, IA
kwayradio.com

Teen Charged with Stealing Gun

A teenager has been charged with stealing a gun from a home in May, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The 15 year old was charged with second degree Burglary, Carrying Weapons, third degree Theft, and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. The teen allegedly entered a home that was for sale on Prospect Boulevard through a door that had been left unlocked. In addition to the gun he took a laptop and video game console among other items. A neighbor’s security camera caught the teen entering and leaving the home.
WATERLOO, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy