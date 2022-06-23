ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Montanan

Don’t worry about Gianforte abroad, start worrying about when he’s in Montana

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U346B_0gJXvL3r00

Gov. Greg Gianforte tours Bainville Meats to talk about value-added enhancements in agriculture (Photo courtesy of Office the Montana Governor).

So Gov. Greg Gianforte said arrivederci to Montana on what turned out to be a poorly timed trip to Italy.

Some Montanans took it personally that he would deign to leave the state. Whether it was the pull of rich red Tuscan wines, reconnecting with the Gianforte roots (ostensibly Italian) or just none of our gosh-darned business, Montanans were offended that the governor took some personal time to head to Europe.

As much as this may rankle others, try as I might, I cannot find fault with the governor heading to Italy, regardless of the reason. Quite frankly, I would be the first to criticize an employer who granted zero vacation time or personal time, and what Gianforte does with his personal or vacation time is up to him. Personally, I am just happy it doesn’t involve clubbing some animal being used for scientific research.

And as clever as Gianforte is, he cannot be blamed for not being omniscient enough to foresee catastrophic flooding in a state that has been plagued by severe drought and equally historic forest fires.

My problem isn’t where Gianforte is when he hops an international flight. Instead, I am more concerned about what he is doing while he’s in Montana. Quite frankly, it’s hard to tell the difference and that’s precisely the problem.

For months, Montana’s media have fought for more transparency about what the governor and many departments are doing. His daily schedule and whereabouts still remain opaque. In an example of throwing the media an already sunbleached bone, the governor’s office agreed to release a public schedule to the media so that if we happened to cover an event, we could at least catch a glimpse of governor. Other than that, most of Gianforte’s appearances are carefully scripted with supporters who dutifully smile and support him, not to mention being impressed by his jeans, boots and belt buckles, which cover his New Jersey identity.

Short of congratulating himself for touring 56 counties of which he is governor, there’s not a lot of interaction with Gianforte, and despite repeated requests by the media for more transparency and access, many of the governor’s daily schedules say that there are no public event scheduled or that he’s meeting with members of his cabinet or staff. In other words, Gianforte’s work schedule includes work. The end.

Gianforte in Italy didn’t feel much different than Gianforte in Helena or Bozeman or wherever he happens to be.

Yet, it’s hard for me to get too riled up about Gianforte being out of the country during what can only be called a freak weather incident, even by Montana’s wily weather standards.  I wonder if Gov. Gianforte feels a little stung by the criticism, too. I mean: He’s not been out and about, taking questions and open to the public for years, so why does it matter now?

If Montana is serious about having a governor who is transparent and open, then that demand should have been made a long time ago. His public calendar, or at least the version released to press, is minimal. For example, when Gianforte began his Tuscan travels, there was no notification that Gianforte was out of the country, and Juras, nominally, was in charge.

Despite the practices of his predecessors, Gianforte holds little to no press availability. Repeated requests for a weekly press briefing, something more common during other governors’ tenures, has been ignored. And since there has been no public outrage, Gianforte can continue to ignore those requests.

Meanwhile, public information requests pile up, and those take both money and time to fight. So far, we’ve tracked several lawsuits in which members of the public have requested “bill tracking forms” or even emails, only to have those requests tied up in litigation. Let’s face it: That’s a deliberate strategy employed by the governor’s office to either outspend political rivals in attorney’s fees, or wait until the information is stale.

And when it comes to transparency, requests for information by reporters from the Daily Montanan and other media outlets often go ignored because we’re either seen as adversaries rather than people just doing part of the job of democracy, which is holding public officials to account, and asking hard, sometimes pointed questions.

It’s interesting: In the dozens of stories that we’ve published in which the governor’s office or other state officials have refused to comment or cough up information, most have accepted taking “no comment” as an answer. Yet, when Gianforte leaves the country during a freak disaster, everyone cannot get enough information about the governor’s whereabouts.

Ironically, it was a guy from Italy, Julius Caesar, who said: It is what men cannot see that disturbs their minds more than that which they can see in front of them.

The post Don’t worry about Gianforte abroad, start worrying about when he’s in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 38

David Wrightt
2d ago

So now your so concerned over the Governors travel maybe you can shed so.e light on Bullocks unauthorized used of state resources to run for President.Stop lying on the bio about nonpartisan

Reply(3)
37
Wings-N-Things
2d ago

Jeez, get over it, it was handled correctly, and hey, no one died. So, what’s your real beef? He got a vacation and you didn’t? You’re a sad case.

Reply(4)
28
Phil
2d ago

You sure didn't complain when Bullock left the state I don't know how many times to campaign and even use the govenors plane and never paid the taxpayers back. Just depends what side of the asile you are on!!!!

Reply
20
Related
Daily Montanan

Montana’s people-oriented constitution turns 50 and still serves us well

My fellow Montanans, I am sorry that the trip from Phoenix to Helena is a little too much for these soon to be 97-year-old bones. But, I join you in spirit. In 1969, when Jean and I moved to Helena from our Tule Creek farm in Roosevelt County, strong winds of change were sweeping Montana. […] The post Montana’s people-oriented constitution turns 50 and still serves us well appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gov. Greg Gianforte asks Biden for major disaster declaration

An estimated $29 million will be required to fix the damage to transportation infrastructure caused by historic flooding in south-central Montana over the last four days, according to a letter from the Governor’s Office citing an initial assessment of broken bridges and roads. The letter is a request to President Joe Biden for an expedited […] The post Gov. Greg Gianforte asks Biden for major disaster declaration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte set to return to Montana on Thursday evening, tour Gardiner on Friday

Gov. Greg Gianforte is set to return to Montana on Thursday night and tour Gardiner on Friday, according to his office. On Wednesday, Gianforte’s office said the governor and his wife, Susan Gianforte, were on a “long-scheduled personal trip,” but it provided little additional information. Starting on Sunday, floods washed across portions of the state, […] The post Gianforte set to return to Montana on Thursday evening, tour Gardiner on Friday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forest Fires#Politics State#Italian#Montanans
Daily Beast

Montana’s AWOL Guv Refuses to Say Where He Is as State Battles 500-Year Floods

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, whose tagline is “leading the Montana comeback,” may finally be coming back to Montana. The Republican governor, elected in 2020, spent the past workweek galavanting in Tuscany, Italy, as his constituents battled some of the worst floods in the state’s history, reports 8KPAX. Now, after at least four days away on a “personal” trip, Gianforte’s office confirmed the governor is expected back in the capital city of Helena sometime Thursday night.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

ACLU asks court to order state to strike down emergency order, allow birth certificate changes

The American Civil Liberties Union in Montana is asking a district court judge to immediately order the state’s Department of Public Health and Human Services to revert to a 2017 law allowing citizens to change the sex designation on a birth certificate with just a form and rule that the efforts to create an “emergency […] The post ACLU asks court to order state to strike down emergency order, allow birth certificate changes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

First Jan. 6 hearing to reveal new evidence of Trump conspiracy, panel aides say

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol will use its first public hearing to tie the violent attempt to overturn the election directly to former President Donald Trump, committee aides told reporters Wednesday. In addition to live witnesses — a U.S. Capitol Police officer injured by rioters during the […] The post First Jan. 6 hearing to reveal new evidence of Trump conspiracy, panel aides say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Montanan

Yellowstone National Park changes name of Mount Doane to ‘First Peoples Mountain’

 Yellowstone National Park announced Thursday that Mount Doane is now named First Peoples Mountain. The announcement follows a 15-0 vote affirming the change by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, the federal body responsible for maintaining uniform geographic name usage throughout the federal government. First Peoples Mountain is a 10,551-foot peak within Yellowstone National Park […] The post Yellowstone National Park changes name of Mount Doane to ‘First Peoples Mountain’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Montanan

Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection

 A widely anticipated hearing Thursday by the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol alleged two groups supporting then-President Donald Trump planned the riot to stop the transfer of presidential power — while Trump tacitly endorsed the insurrection and was indifferent to calls to hang then-Vice President Mike Pence. […] The post Jan. 6 panel says Trump, far-right groups responsible for insurrection appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Daily Montanan

State says emergency birth certificate rule was legal, necessary

The director of Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services said the agency had no other choice than to write a new rule addressing how birth certificates could be changed once a judge temporarily enjoined a law passed by the 2021 Legislature. Director Adam Meier said because no law existed, the department was forced […] The post State says emergency birth certificate rule was legal, necessary appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

America fleeced at the gas pump (again)

There’s an old and very hard-hearted line that “if God didn’t want them sheared, he would not have made them sheep.” It’s in the classic movie “The Magnificent Seven” and is uttered by the Mexican bandito chief whose gang robs a poor peasant village. God probably doesn’t have much to do with gas prices these days, but […] The post America fleeced at the gas pump (again) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
INGLESIDE, TX
Daily Montanan

Montana court ruling restores protections for wolverines. Idaho has stake in the debate, too.

A Montana District Court judge has restored the wolverine’s status as a candidate species under the Endangered Species Act following a court decision last month. Montana District Court Judge Donald Molloy’s May 26 decision is the latest development in a 20-year effort to protect the wolverine, Idaho Conservation League North Idaho Director Brad Smith said.  […] The post Montana court ruling restores protections for wolverines. Idaho has stake in the debate, too. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Excess profits tax will not solve inflation problems

Inflation has settled in for the American consumer and it’s nowhere more obvious than at the gas pump. Not so coincidentally, the only ones who are able to stay ahead of inflation are those companies which are causing the inflation itself, the oil companies whose profits have skyrocketed at the expense of the American consumer. […] The post Excess profits tax will not solve inflation problems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Flooding closes Yellowstone National Park, isolates Gardiner, and evacuates part of Red Lodge

Yellowstone National Park is temporarily closed, as are many of the communities nearby the park after weekend rain storms caused the area to flood, washing out many roads and bridges. Park officials on Monday afternoon said the closure would last through at least Wednesday at a minimum. The full damage of the rain is still […] The post Flooding closes Yellowstone National Park, isolates Gardiner, and evacuates part of Red Lodge appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RED LODGE, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana adding red tape to those who need help with healthcare

Nearly 300,000 Montanans, including 128,000 children, rely on Medicaid for their health care coverage. Nearly 2-in-3 businesses have an employee who is covered by Medicaid, making it a critical support for Montana’s small businesses and entrepreneurs who can’t afford to compete with big corporations on worker benefits. Medicaid keeps our families healthy and our economy […] The post Montana adding red tape to those who need help with healthcare appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bukacek ekes out as presumptive winner of Republican PSC primary race

Dr. Ann Bukacek squeaked ahead of Rep. Derek Skees by just 87 votes in the Republican primary race for the Montana Public Service Commission in District Five.  The Secretary of State’s Office has both Bukacek and Skees with 31% of the vote in the race flagged as a possible recount with Bukacek winning 11,233 to […] The post Bukacek ekes out as presumptive winner of Republican PSC primary race appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate is set to approve a sweeping bill in the coming days steered by the bipartisan duo of Montana’s Jon Tester and Kansas’ Jerry Moran that would expand health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits overseas — though a few final details linger. Democrats and Republicans on Capitol […] The post Bipartisan U.S. Senate bill aiding veterans exposed to burn pits edges toward passage appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

If competition would kill Amazon Prime, maybe it’s not that great

Amazon and its lobbyists are claiming that passing Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s Big Tech bill would lead to the end of Prime, or at the very least, significantly impair the service. This is such an absurd, desperate lie. What the bill does is force Amazon to compete in ways that will benefit consumers and small businesses.  […] The post If competition would kill Amazon Prime, maybe it’s not that great appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday examined the public health effect gun violence has on children. “Guns are killing our kids at a devastating rate,” Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chair of the committee, said in his opening statement. The hearing followed the May 24 mass school shooting in which 19 children and […] The post Effects of gun violence on kids probed by U.S. Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BUFFALO, NY
Daily Montanan

FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — Parents of children under 5 are one step closer to vaccinating their young kids against COVID-19 after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s outside vaccine panel recommended emergency use authorizations of two COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday. The 21-person Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted unanimously to recommend the FDA approve emergency use […] The post FDA outside advisers recommend Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines for kids under 5 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy