Colorado's attorney general leads organization facing pay-to-play allegations

By John Frank, Lachlan Markay
 3 days ago
The Attorney General Alliance, an organization led by Colorado's Phil Weiser, is facing criticism for courting $50,000 donations from lobbyists and corporate partners to pay for its lavish conferences and foreign junkets.

Why it matters: State attorneys general wield immense influence over public safety and consumer matters with huge financial implications for corporate America, Axios' Lachlan Markay and John Frank report.

Driving the news: Chris Toth, former executive director of the National Association of Attorneys General, contended in his recent retirement letter that the Attorney General Alliance — a competitor — is selling access to lobbyists and corporate patrons.

  • Toth wrote that he's "increasingly alarmed" at the influence of money from entities that are being investigated by attorney generals and donors who "essentially buy programming."

Zoom in: In some cases, the companies that are ponying up tens of thousands of dollars to get exclusive access are the same ones being investigated by the officials.

  • Two prominent donors to the alliance — Comcast and TurboTax — recently settled legal disputes with Weiser, Colorado's attorney general who serves as the alliance's chairman.

What he's saying: In an interview, Weiser disputed the allegations made in the letter and sidestepped suggestions about conflicts of interest.

  • The Democrat said he is not involved in any fundraising for the alliance and didn't recall any conversations with sponsors about pending legal matters while attending the organization's events.

He also refuted claims that donors influence programming. "The alliance has a very clear policy, which is that the substance of the conference is governed by the AGs. The donors don't get to direct the substance of what is talked about," he said.

When it comes to buying access, Weiser rejected the idea.

  • "Anyone who wants access to me can have access to me. Nobody needs to go to any conference," he said.

Yes, but: Weiser, who is seeking reelection in November — didn't distance himself from the alliance's fundraising practices.

  • In the interview, he only faulted the group for failing to better communicate to the public about their work.

Of note: His comments are the first from alliance leadership since Axios reported about documents detailing the cozy relationship earlier this week.

Between the lines: Colorado plays an outsized role in the alliance dating back to its earlier iteration as the Conference of Western Attorneys General. The organization drew support from Democratic and Republican office holders in the state.

  • As chairman, Weiser chooses one project to highlight. In his case, it's called the Ginsburg-Scalia Initiative to improve dialogue and collaborative problem-solving.

The intrigue: The alliance has a reputation as a more opulent organization than the NAAG, including playing host to junkets to foreign countries organized in part with a consultant who serves as an agent to those nations' governments.

  • Weiser said he's only attended domestic conferences — including the one last week in Sun Valley, Idaho, and he has not taken any of the international trips.

The other side: Republicans looking to unseat Weiser took note of his role.

  • Kristi Burton Brown, state GOP chairwoman said in a statement to Axios that, "Colorado's top law enforcement officer should be focused on fighting for Coloradans not major campaign donors and lobbyists."

The backstory: Inside state AGs' corporate cash cow

What Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal means for Colorado

Data: Axios research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court's decision Friday effectively repeals the right to an abortion for millions — but it won't have an immediate impact on Colorado. Driving the news: "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in the 6-3 Dobbs v. Jackson ruling.What to know: Colorado lawmakers codified unrestricted access to abortion into state law earlier this year, a month before a SCOTUS draft opinion leak in...
1-minute voter guide: Four Republicans compete in Colorado's newly drawn 8th District

Four Republicans are running in their party's primary to be the candidate for a new congressional seat added to Colorado following the 2020 census. On the map: The 8th Congressional District encompasses the suburbs north of Denver, including sections of Adams, Larimer and Weld counties. Meet the candidates: The options are Army veteran Tyler Allcorn, state Sen. Barbara Kirkmeyer, Thornton Mayor Jan Kulmann and Weld County Commissioner Lori SaineOf note: Saine has the top line (meaning her name will appear first on the ballot) because she qualified through the party assembly. The other candidates submitted petitions. Between the lines: All...
What you need to know about the 2022 primary election in Colorado

The ballot should have arrived in the mail weeks ago, and it's probably still sitting on your kitchen table. We're here to help with the next part: making your choices.Why it matters: The Democratic and Republican primary elections Tuesday will set the stage for the midterm contests in November, which will decide which party controls Congress.State of play: Three major statewide races will decide the direction of Colorado's Republican Party and its chances against Democratic incumbents for U.S. Senate, governor and secretary of state.Two GOP primaries for Denver-area congressional districts are getting national attention too.In Denver, three Democratic primaries will...
1-minute voter guide: GOP governor candidates battle against long odds

Two Republicans are competing for a chance to do the improbable: Defeat an incumbent with tens of millions to spend and become their party's first governor in Colorado in 15 years.What to know: Heidi Ganahl, a University of Colorado regent, and Greg Lopez, a former Parker mayor, are the GOP's two options in the June primary election. Ganahl called a bid to defeat Gov. Jared Polis a "moonshot." Polis spent $23 million of his own money to get elected in 2018.Neither Republican is mounting a high-profile campaign at this point. Meet the candidates: Ganahl, who lives in Lone Tree, is...
1-minute voter guide: Republicans fight in Colorado's 7th District for chance at open seat

In the wake of U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter's decision to retire, Republicans see a moment to capture his district.State of play: The rare open-seat race for Colorado's competitive 7th Congressional District could be a tossup, given the political winds of the midterm elections.Three Republicans with varying visions are competing to challenge a well-known Democratic state lawmaker with deep pockets. Meet the candidates:Erik Aadland is an Army veteran and a former oil and gas executive who lives in Pine. He withdrew from the U.S. Senate primary in December to run in the congressional race. His contributions total about $340,000, according to...
1-minute voter guide: 1st Congressional District race features progressive challenge to Diana DeGette

Voters in Colorado's blue-bent 1st Congressional District, which primarily covers Denver, will decide this month whether to stick with the status quo or head down a more progressive path.State of play: Democrat Diana DeGette, the Colorado delegation's longest-serving member who is pursuing a 14th term, faces a primary challenge from first-time candidate Neal Walia.Walia is a political organizer, son of Indian immigrants and self-proclaimed "grassroots progressive candidate." He says he will be a champion for Colorado's most vulnerable communities. He is also an alumnus of the University of Colorado Boulder and CU Denver, and has worked for former Gov. John...
Colorado's COVID cases wane but rates remain elevated

Data: Household Pulse Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosCOVID cases in Colorado are beginning to fall, but how long this downturn will last remains anyone's guess. Why it matters: Over two years into the pandemic, the disease continues to wreak havoc on the health of thousands of Coloradans.By the numbers: The state is averaging a new low of 1,800 cases a day, with a rolling positivity average of 11%, Colorado health officials said at a briefing Thursday. Hospitalizations also have dipped slightly, with 304 people hospitalized as of Thursday, compared with 323 people the week before. About 16% of Colorado adults say...
Colorado taxpayer refunds will nearly double as state tax revenue surges

Colorado taxpayers will see a $750 refund this summer, an increase from initial projections of $400, according to a legislative economic forecast released Tuesday.Driving the news: An unexpected surge in income tax collections led to a 21.8% increase in discretionary revenue available in the state budget — the greatest one-year increase in at least two decades.Be smart: Much of the surplus revenue exceeds the limits in the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights — meaning it must go back to taxpayers through refund checks and an extension of the temporary decrease in the state's income tax to 4.5%.TABOR refunds will total...
Colorado won't meet Biden's demand for state gas tax holiday, leaders say

President Biden is asking states to suspend gas taxes, but Colorado won't immediately join the effort.Driving the news: Gov. Jared Polis on Wednesday praised Biden's call for a three-month federal gas tax suspension, but stopped short of endorsing the move at the state level.Polis spokesperson Conor Cahill told Axios Denver that the governor is "open to additional ways to save people money, including suspending gas fees and taxes, so long as the state legislature didn’t take the money from needed road repairs."To implement a gas tax holiday, Polis or lawmakers would need to call a special legislative session and pass...
Colorado welcomes the U.S. women's national team

The U.S. women's national soccer team will play Colombia Saturday in an exhibition game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City.Why it matters: It's the first game the American team will play since a landmark equal pay agreement that guaranteed them the same prize money awarded to the far less successful men’s team.The game also comes days after the 50th anniversary of Title IX, which helped increase girls' participation in U.S. sports nearly 12-fold.State of play: The friendly match against Colombia is the first of two that the national team will play before beginning 2023 Women’s World Cup qualifying...
Colorado prepares thousands of COVID shots for kids under 5

Colorado children as young as 6 months can get their COVID-19 shots starting Wednesday, after both the Pfizer and Moderna doses were recommended by the CDC. Why it matters: The coronavirus is one of the five leading causes of death in children in the U.S., according to CDC advisers. State...
Six can't-miss festivals to catch this weekend in Colorado

🏳️‍🌈 Denver PrideFest, hosted by the Center on Colfax, will take over Civic Center Park on Saturday and Sunday for a colorful celebration featuring more than 250 exhibitors, food trucks, a rally at the State Capitol and more. 🍺 Head to Evergreen on Saturday for the Hops Drops Evergreen Music and Beer Festival, showcasing over a dozen bands, including the California Honeydrops, and some of the state's best breweries. 🎭 The third annual Denver Fringe Festival is back this weekend, offering more than 40 improv, magic, cabaret and comedy shows across 10 venues in the Rino Art District and Five Points.🌸 Celebrate Japanese heritage and culture with live entertainment, food and drink at the Cherry Blossom Festival, hosted by the Sakura Foundation and Tri-State/Denver Buddhist Temple, which is back for its 48th year at Sakura Square this Saturday and Sunday. 🌮 Bring your appetite to the Denver Taco Festival at the Stockyards Event Center this Saturday and Sunday, with dozens of street taco vendors, chihuahua races, live music and Lucha libre. 🦄 Magic is in the air this Saturday and Sunday at the Unicorn Festival in Littleton, including real-life unicorns, famous princesses, a castle obstacle course and more.
Colorado celebrates Juneteenth with new laws and a large festival

Colorado is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth this weekend, the country's youngest federal holiday.Why it matters: June 19, 1865, was the day enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, received news that former President Abraham Lincoln had signed the Emancipation Proclamation two years earlier.Flash-forward: President Biden signed legislation last June in response to a summer of protests following George Floyd's murder.Zoom in: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed a law this past May recognizing June 19 as a paid holiday. A Juneteenth flag is now flying at the State Capitol. Denver is also considering making Juneteenth a paid holiday beginning in 2023. Council members...
Exclusive: Colorado Governor Jared Polis fundraises with NFTs

Lefty meme warriors assemble: Gov. Jared Polis of Colorado has an NFT to sell you. Driving the news: For the mile-high price of $52.80 (corresponding to the elevation of Denver in feet), you can buy one of 2,022 digital tokens featuring a pair of sneakers, a green chili pepper, rainbow-colored mountains — and Polis' dog Gia, who's firing lasers from her eyes.
Colorado agencies ahead of the curve on crime reporting

Data: FBI, The Marshall Project; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios VisualsColorado law enforcement agencies performed better than many of their counterparts across the country in reporting 2021 crime statistics to the FBI, according to data provided to Axios by The Marshall Project, a criminal justice watchdog organization.Why it matters: Unlike residents of other cities and states, Coloradans can expect access to comprehensive data showing trends in local crime, including in metro Denver. Access to reliable and widespread data helps "paint a more vivid, accurate picture," and "you need that to develop strategies" to address the root issues of crime, Denver police chief...
"Firearms" searches spike in Colorado after Uvalde shooting

Data: Google Trends; Map: Will Chase and Jacque Schrag/AxiosNew Google Trends data shows that search interest in the term "firearms" surged in nearly every congressional district in the country after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.In Colorado, the 8th and 5th districts appear to be the two regions most interested in the term. Why it matters: The findings reflect intense concerns around gun violence and school safety, and foreshadow how potentially influential those issues could be in this year's midterm elections if public attention holds, Axios' Jacque Schrag and Stef Kight write.State of play: The Uvalde shooting...
Health of Colorado kids crumbles amid COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked major havoc on the health of Colorado kids, a new state report reveals. Why it matters: The analysis, based on Colorado's only comprehensive survey on youth health and wellbeing, bolsters preliminary data showing how hard the last two years have been on young ones.Details: The Healthy Kids Colorado Survey gathered voluntary responses from more than 100,000 students across 340 public middle and high schools in the fall of 2021. The survey found that 40% of students experienced feelings of depression in the prior year, up from 35% since the last poll in 2019.More than half...
Hispanic students make gains in graduation rates in Colorado

Colorado saw high school graduation rates for Hispanic students rise significantly in the past decade, even as education gaps persist, our reporting partners at Chalkbeat write.Why it matters: Hispanic students represent more than a third of the state's K-12 students, and high school graduation is the key to higher education, better jobs and sustainable salaries.What's happening: A confluence of factors helped lead to this achievement.The state began evaluating high schools by graduation rates, a move that pressed the district to deploy targeted solutions using data.An improvement in health and economic factors, combined with a reprieve from fear of deportation and...
Colorado's rafting outfitters are optimistic for 2022 after huge 2021 season

Colorado's rafting season is hitting its peak flows this month and outfitters are hoping for a near-record-setting year despite limited snow and labor challenges.Why it matters: Rafting is core to the state's outdoor recreation industry with an economic impact near $185 million in 2019, before the pandemic.State of the industry: Rafting outfitters set new records in 2021 with more than 620,000 trips on 20 Colorado rivers, a "staggering" spike from the pandemic low in 2020, the Colorado Sun reports. The number of rafters on Clear Creek, not far from Denver, doubled in 2021 compared to the prior year, topping 100,000...
