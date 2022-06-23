Kate Middleton rewore a $2,000 sparkly emerald dress in her first official portrait with Prince William

A portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge painted by Jamie Coreth. Jamie Coreth/Fine Art Commissions

Prince William and Kate Middleton posed in their first joint portrait together.

It was painted by Jamie Coreth as a gift to the people of Cambridgeshire.

Middleton wore a $2,000 dress by The Vampire's Wife that she previously wore in Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for their first joint portrait together, which was released by Kensington Palace on Thursday.

They were painted by the British portrait artist Jamie Coreth as a gift to the people of Cambridgeshire, where the couple are titled for, according to a Kensington Palace press release.

In the portrait, Kate Middleton wore a £1,595, or $2,000, sparkly dress by The Vampire's Wife that she previously wore during a royal tour of Ireland in March 2020, a palace spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, in March 2020. James Whatling - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The gown, which is named on the designer's website as "The Falconetti Dress," has three-quarter length semi-sheer sleeves and ruffles at the hem.

Princess Beatrice is also a fan of the fashion label, having worn at least three of the brand's dresses in public over the past several years, according to Town & Country.

Meanwhile, Prince William wore a black suit with a blue tie and white shirt, the designer of which has not been confirmed.

The painting was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to Cambridgeshire, the press release states. The artist worked to incorporate Cambridge into the portrait by painting the background with the same tones and colors of many of the historical buildings that the city is known for, the press release adds.

"It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified," Coreth said in a statement shared in the press release.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives," he said. "The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

The portrait will be available to view in person at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum for an initial period of three years, after which it will be shown in other galleries and community spaces in Cambridgeshire, according to the press release.

Representatives for The Vampire's Wife did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.