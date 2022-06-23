ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Kate Middleton rewore a $2,000 sparkly emerald dress in her first official portrait with Prince William

By Mikhaila Friel
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fyheU_0gJXvALs00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzEmI_0gJXvALs00
A portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge painted by Jamie Coreth.

Jamie Coreth/Fine Art Commissions

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton posed in their first joint portrait together.
  • It was painted by Jamie Coreth as a gift to the people of Cambridgeshire.
  • Middleton wore a $2,000 dress by The Vampire's Wife that she previously wore in Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge posed for their first joint portrait together, which was released by Kensington Palace on Thursday.

They were painted by the British portrait artist Jamie Coreth as a gift to the people of Cambridgeshire, where the couple are titled for, according to a Kensington Palace press release.

In the portrait, Kate Middleton wore a £1,595, or $2,000, sparkly dress by The Vampire's Wife that she previously wore during a royal tour of Ireland in March 2020, a palace spokesperson confirmed to Insider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oPdd3_0gJXvALs00
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Dublin, Ireland, in March 2020.

James Whatling - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The gown, which is named on the designer's website as "The Falconetti Dress," has three-quarter length semi-sheer sleeves and ruffles at the hem.

Princess Beatrice is also a fan of the fashion label, having worn at least three of the brand's dresses in public over the past several years, according to Town & Country.

Meanwhile, Prince William wore a black suit with a blue tie and white shirt, the designer of which has not been confirmed.

The painting was commissioned in 2021 by the Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund as a gift to Cambridgeshire, the press release states. The artist worked to incorporate Cambridge into the portrait by painting the background with the same tones and colors of many of the historical buildings that the city is known for, the press release adds.

"It has been the most extraordinary privilege of my life to be chosen to paint this picture. I wanted to show Their Royal Highnesses in a manner where they appeared both relaxed and approachable, as well as elegant and dignified," Coreth said in a statement shared in the press release.

"As it is the first portrait to depict them together, and specifically during their time as The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, I wanted the image to evoke a feeling of balance between their public and private lives," he said. "The piece was commissioned as a gift for the people of Cambridgeshire, and I hope they will enjoy it as much as I have enjoyed creating it."

The portrait will be available to view in person at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum for an initial period of three years, after which it will be shown in other galleries and community spaces in Cambridgeshire, according to the press release.

Representatives for The Vampire's Wife did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 16

Beate Guilliams
2d ago

Why the headline ‘rewore’? Why is it such a horrible thing to wear the same thing? People need to get over themselves. It’s a beautiful dress, for a beautiful lady.

Reply
27
Sheila Sylvester
2d ago

It's a beautiful dress and she's only worn it 3 times you say? If the Duchess liked the dress enough to keep it in her closet, why shouldn't she wear it whenever she wants to and the price tag shouldn't matter.

Reply(1)
13
Kelly Renee Grimm
2d ago

She looks absolutely beautiful in gown. She probably had many compliments so if she likes it, why not? She’s absolutely killin’ that emerald green💚💚💚

Reply
12
Related
Elle

Kate Middleton and Charlotte Attend Jubilee Celebrations In Dashing Coat Dresses

On Saturday, the Cambridges arrived in Wales to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee. Kate Middleton and Prince William walked up to Cardiff Castle with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, making an adorable family picture in mostly blues. Kate stood out in her well-known bright red Eponine dress coat, which she has worn on other occasions. Charlotte held her hand while wearing a blue peacoat with a Peter Pan collar over a white dress and a pair of Mary Jane flats.
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Prince William and Kate Middleton's romantic looks of love at Trooping the Colour

The Queen is normally joined by the royal family to celebrate her official birthday, Trooping the Colour, on the second Saturday of June every year. However, due to the pandemic, the ceremony had to be drastically pared down in the last couple of years. This year, though, as the monarch prepares to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, Thursday's event should be one to remember.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their three children from the royal box on Sunday.Kate Middleton arrived wearing a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney.The custom raspberry red forest friendly viscose dress featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.The Duchess completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls.Kate sat next to her three children, Prince Louis, four, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince George, eight, for the pageant.While George matched Prince William – both were dressed in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

The Hidden Details Behind Kate Middleton’s Look In Her And Prince William’s First Official Joint Portrait

Kate Middleton took style cues from a TV heroine and her late mother-in-law, for her first official joint portrait with Prince William. The portrait, painted by award-winning British artist Jamie Coreth, was unveiled to the public yesterday at the University of Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited to witness the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
HollywoodLife

Prince Charles Sweetly Bounces Prince Louis, 4, On Knee During Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee Pageant

Prince Charles proved a proud grandpapa during the Platinum Jubilee celebration at Buckingham Palace over the weekend. The future king of England, 73, was spotted bouncing his grandson, Prince Louis, on his knee while they took in all the extravagant festivities in honor of his mother, Queen Elizabeth’s, 70 years as monarch. Seated next to his wife Camilla Parker-Bowles, Charles was all smiles as he held the royal 4-year-old close.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Princess Charlotte steps in for Queen and corrects George’s posture during Platinum Jubilee

Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerald#Ireland#British Royal Family#The Vampire S Wife#Kensington Palace#Town Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all smiles as they attend sizzling Royal Ascot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles when they arrived at Royal Ascot as temperatures sizzled.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received a cheer, which they acknowledged with a wave, when crowds in the parade ring caught a glimpse of the royal couple.The Cambridges arrived in the traditional carriage procession leading the group of royal guests but again the Queen was missing from the famous racecourse.In the following carriage was Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who attended a number of events with the Queen’s grandson over the...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Queen Elizabeth II, 96, Looks Gorgeous In Official Platinum Jubilee Portrait At Windsor Castle

Queen Elizabeth II has released a brand-new portrait for her Platinum Jubilee! The specially commissioned photograph was unveiled on June 1 and shows the smiling 96-year-old monarch sitting on a bench below a window in Windsor Castle’s Victoria Vestibule, per Today. The Queen looked elegant but relaxed in a light blue wool coat and skirt set. The set, which was designed by Angela Kelly, had embroidered white embellishments lining the opening of the jacket and the neckline. Queen Elizabeth II accessorized with two pearl necklaces and her engagement ring from her late husband, Prince Philip. The photo was captured on May 25 and shows a statue of King Charles II in the background. Ranald Mackechnie, who has photographed the royal family twice before, was tapped to take the special portrait.
WORLD
epicstream.com

Princess Charlene Heartbreak: Royal Blocked Prince Albert Using This? Ex-Olympian's Pain Reportedly Evident, Only Staying For The Sake Of Prince Jacques And Princess Gabriella

Princess Charlene has been mounting a spectacular comeback in recent weeks after a year out of the limelight. The wife of Prince Albert of Monaco just recovered from an illness that kept her away from the principality for the majority of 2021. The 44-year-old former Olympian shocked everyone when she...
WORLD
Insider

Insider

470K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy