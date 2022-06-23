Police Investigating Early Thursday Shooting in West Seattle

Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a shooting in Roxhill.

At 12:41 a.m., police responded to a shooting near 27th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Roxbury Street. Officers arrived and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a car in a parking lot. Police began first aid, and responding Seattle Fire Department medics transported the 35-year-old woman to Harborview Medical Center.

Investigating officers discovered evidence that the shooting occurred in the 9400 block of 27th Avenue Southwest.

Meanwhile, a King County Sheriff’s Deputy contacted a man nearby who stated he was present at the shooting. The man relinquished a gun, and police took him into custody.

Shortly thereafter, a gunshot victim arrived at HMC via private vehicle. Police are still investigating and will determine if that victim was involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.