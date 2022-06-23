ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

The $1.7 trillion student debt crisis was caused by 'deliberate policy decisions' that Biden can reverse with loan forgiveness, Elizabeth Warren says

By Ayelet Sheffey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402BfF_0gJXv0br00
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks on student debt at the AFL-CIO on June 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. The AFL-CIO held an event to discuss “the importance of student debt cancellation for American workers.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren said the student debt crisis was caused by "deliberate policy decision."
  • She referenced tax cuts that Democrats have criticized in the past for favoring the rich.
  • Biden is nearing a decision on relief that will likely be announced in July or August.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren believes policy is to blame for the $1.7 trillion student debt crisis.

"Can we all just take a deep breath and acknowledge that $1.7 trillion in student loan debt did not just fall out of the sky?" Warren said during a Wednesday student debt roundtable at the offices of union federation group AFL-CIO. "It did not just happen as an act of gravity, it did not just happen because of age, it happened because of deliberate policy decisions to make investments in cutting taxes for the richest Americans and paying for it by shortchanging the education of our children."

Warren was referring to general tax policy that Democratic lawmakers have criticized in the past for favoring corporations and the wealthiest Americans. She emphasized that, along with the union leaders present at the roundtable, effective policies are ones that help working people in the country.

"Mr. President, labor cares about student-loan debt," Warren added.

Even before Warren became a lawmaker, she was looking into the student-loan industry as she helped establish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and as a senator, she worked with the agency to uncover abuses by student-loan companies that pushed borrowers into taking on more debt than they could afford to pay off. She's also been one of the leading lawmakers pushing President Joe Biden to forgive $50,000 in student debt per borrower — something she proposed during her presidential campaign, but has yet to come to fruition.

Currently, Biden is reportedly considering $10,000 in relief for borrowers making under $150,000 a year, and the final decision will likely be announced in July or August, closer to when the student-loan payment pause expires after August 31. Warren, and some of her Democratic colleagues, believe that $50,000 is the amount that will get the most relief to the most people while helping to close the racial wealth gap.

While Democrats are asking Biden to prioritize this issue and use his executive authority to reduce the burden of student debt, Republican lawmakers have slammed the idea, saying the president should not relieve debt for all federal borrowers. Top Republican on the House education committee Virginia Foxx recently said Biden "operates as if he can issue any decree he wants on student loan forgiveness, even if it means exercising authority that he does not have."

Biden has not publicly confirmed an amount of relief, but he told reporters over the weekend he is nearing a final decision, and a further extension of the pause on payment is still on the table. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who joined Warren at the Wednesday roundtable, hopes that the relief will be significant and alleviate the debt burden for as many Americans as possible.

"There's no shame in struggle," Pressley said. "The shame is that we're not doing everything in our power to alleviate the burden of that struggle."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 81

georgi
2d ago

Student debt is partly to blame by policies. Policies she and her colleagues created. You see they drive the narrative that going to college was a right. The only thing standing in the way was easy to obtain loans. So the politicians got into the student loan business. Creating a huge surge in demand. The schools responded with large expansion projects, buildings, educators, support staff, and a course catalog of new courses and worthless degrees.

Reply(2)
69
James Peterson
2d ago

u made the loan, u pay the loan,, its not u to taxpayers as years to bail out, get cheaper loan. go to cheaper college, or go to trade school

Reply(2)
56
John
2d ago

The student debt issue is an end result of the government getting involved in the loan business giving out loans knowing full well that certain individual's couldn't fulfill their payment requirements. So in essence our government has become loan sharks .

Reply(1)
34
Related
POLITICO

The guy quietly helping Biden's speeches

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. One of the more frequent visitors to the Biden White House is a well-traveled messaging guru who has prepared some of the president’s most memorable campaign lines and commiserated with him about their mutual stutters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Ayanna Pressley
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden and the powerless presidency

JOE BIDEN AND THE POWERLESS PRESIDENCY. There's no doubt inflation is the nation's most pressing concern. All the polls show it. All the data show it. And everyone just personally knows it. President Joe Biden will not admit that his policies, and his party's policies, have made inflation worse —...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Loan Forgiveness#Student Debt Crisis#Politics Federal#The Afl Cio#Democrats#Americans#Democratic
Daily Mail

Biden says Americans are more 'financially comfortable' since he took office and economy will grow faster than China this year as he and doubles down on lowering gas and food prices and utility bills after positive jobs report

Joe Biden on Friday bragged about the performance of the economy by saying Americans feel more 'financially comfortable' since he came into office, despite 40-year high inflation and record gas prices across the country. Biden vowed to continue trying to bring costs down in his remarks on a U.S. Bureau...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNBC

President Biden’s decision on student loan forgiveness is coming soon—what that could mean for borrowers

Millions of Americans could see their student debt wiped clean before the end of the summer — or, at least, get some more time to pay back their loans. On Monday, President Joe Biden told reporters that he is nearing a decision on broader federal student loan forgiveness, according to CNN. Biden also said another extension of the student-loan payment pause, which is set to expire in August, is "on the table." Earlier this month, The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House's decision will likely come in July or August.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

The Great Biden Recession of 2022 is already here

Last week, I was invited to testify before a House committee hearing titled: “How the Biden American Rescue Plan Saved the Economy and Lives.” I am not making this up. Can you imagine taking a victory lap, given our current conditions?. I told the Democrats on the committee...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Business Insider

Business Insider

535K+
Followers
34K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy